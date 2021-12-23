Global Eyelash Serum Market Set to Reach USD 1,228.4 Million by 2028, Witnessing An Incremental CAGR Of 6.6% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Eyelash Serum Market by Types (Lash Primer, Formulas Containing Prostaglandins, and Serums Containing Peptides), Price Range (Below USD 50, USD 51 to 100, and More Than USD 100), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Independent Retailers, and Online Sales), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2028", the market was valued at USD 746.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.6% by the year 2028. The global eyelash serum market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due to rising demand for eyelash serum in various industries, majorly in fashion, entertainment, cosmetics, and beauty.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Grande Cosmetics LLC

rapidlash

Skin Research Laboratories

Christian Dior SE

Vichy Laboratoires

Athena Cosmetics, Inc (RevitaLash Cosmetics)

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Eyelash Serum Market

In terms of types, the global Eyelash Serum market is segmented into lash primer, formulas containing prostaglandins, and serums containing peptides. The lash primer segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market and is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, as it has several benefits. It helps to separate the lashes and coat mascara evenly on lashes. Primer gives extra volume to the lashes, which makes it look fuller and thicker.

On the basis of price range, the global eyelash serum market is segmented into below USD 50, USD 51 to 100, and more than USD 100. The below USD 50 segment is estimated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to availability of various types of eyelash serums and affordability of the products. Eyelash serums in the pricing range of below USD 50 are largely preferred by individual consumers, which is anticipated to boost the segment.

Based on distribution channels, the global eyelash serum market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, independent retailers, and online sales. The online segment accounts for a major share of the market and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Online channels offer various advantages such as availability of large number of products, easy return policy, and various deals and discounts, which is projected to boost the market in the coming years.

Based on regions, the global eyelash serum market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest eyelash serums market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. North America is segmented into countries such as the US and Canada. The eyelash serum market in Europe is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the rising adoption of eyelash serum by several types of customers and consumers including those working in theatres and shows, make-up artists, for individual use, and others. High demand for lash serums and growing application of eyelash serums among consumers in developing countries such as the India and China are expected to boost the global eyelash serum market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The eyelash serum market in North America is expected to grow fast as compared to European markets, owing to the rising adoption of eyelash serum by several types of customers and consumers including those working in theatres and shows, make-up artists, for individual use, and others.

is expected to grow fast as compared to European markets, owing to the rising adoption of eyelash serum by several types of customers and consumers including those working in theatres and shows, make-up artists, for individual use, and others. The Eyelash Serum market in Europe is anticipated to hold major share during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements and well-developed fashion industry in Milan and Paris .

is anticipated to hold major share during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements and well-developed fashion industry in and . The Eyelash Serum market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rising disposable income and increasing cosmetic sectors in the region.

is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rising disposable income and increasing cosmetic sectors in the region. The lash primer segment is expected to hold a considerable share of the market during the forecast period, owing to its advantages such as voluminous lashes offered by lash primers. Moreover, easy availability and rising use of lash primers in several industries are fueling the segment.

Online distribution channels use electronic media for buying or selling of goods and services to customers. The online segment is anticipated to boost the market, due to its increasing adoption by people along with its various benefits such as easy return policy and availability of large number of products.

The USD 51 to 100 segment is anticipated to constitute a major market share over the forecast period, due to the rising preference of consumers for eyelash serums in this price range, as it is pocket-friendly.

