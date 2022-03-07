Global Eyewear Market Forecast & Opportunities to 2026

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eyewear Market, By Product Type (Sunglasses Spectacles, Contact Lenses, Sport Eyewear, and Others (Safety Eyewear & Protection Eyewear)), By End User (Women, Men, and Unisex), By Distribution Channel, By Region Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eyewear market is expected to reach USD111.12 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period.

The global eyewear market is being driven by rising population, economic development, and consumer purchasing power. Most people experience vision problems at some point in their lives. Some are minor and go away on their own, while others are simple to treat at home. Others require the care of a specialist and prescription glasses to cure and overcome the problem.

Furthermore, the growth is highly driven by the popularity of sunglasses as well as a rising sense of fashion among people. The market has been growing as diseases such as cataracts, myopia, and hyper myopia are becoming more common, and eye specialists prescribe spectacles after diagnoses to provide clear vision. As adults and children spend more time on digital screens, eyewear has become a daily requirement.

The global eyewear market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, region and company. In terms of product type, the global eyewear market is further segmented into sunglasses, spectacles, contact lenses, sports eyewear, and others (safety and protection eyewear).

Among these, sunglasses have accounted for the majority of market share in the global eyewear market which was around 42% in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as sunglasses are fashionable and protect the eyes from sun damage and conjunctivitis. People have different pairs of sunglasses for various occasions.

Contact lenses are the fastest-growing product type segment as they provide a natural field of view, have no frames to obstruct vision, and greatly reduce distortions. Also, unlike glasses, they do not fog up or cause glare.

In terms of distribution channel, the global eyewear market can be segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, multi-brand stores, online channels, and others (counter shops, make-up & beauty stores, etc.).

Among these, specialty stores have accounted for the majority of the share in the global eyewear market in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Nowadays, Online sales have expanded significantly as more consumers have shifted to e-commerce for better prices and discounts, convenience, and a wider product selection, including private label by big e-tailers.

