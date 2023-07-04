Global Eyewear Market is Expected to Reach $360.30 Billion by 2032: Awareness Regarding Eye Examinations Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eyewear Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eyewear market size is expected to reach USD 360.30 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The eyewear market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for customized products that cater to the unique needs of consumers.

Customized eyewear options, such as photochromic glasses and high-index glasses that eliminate UV radiation, are popular among consumers who seek glasses that fit their facial features, textures, colors, designs, and frames.

The eyewear market is also experiencing a transformation in the distribution channels, with the increasing collaboration of digital channels and the eyewear value chain. Online sales of eyewear products have increased exponentially, and companies are leveraging e-commerce platforms to provide facilities such as product virtualization and virtual facial analysis to customers.

Additionally, investing in digital channels helps companies maintain consumer data such as buying preferences, feedback, and search history, enabling them to offer specific products to customers in the future.

Eyewear companies are also focusing on sustainability, offering eco-friendly eyewear made of materials such as bio-acetate and bio-nylon, wood, leather, paper, and wool.

For instance, Luxottica Group launched its eco-friendly eyewear brand, Arnette, in India, which offers a collection that is nearly 70% sustainable. These sustainable practices not only help the environment but also enhance customer experience, attracting a more extensive customer base.

Eyewear Market Report Highlights

Sunglasses sector is anticipated to experience significant development due to the increasing awareness among individuals about safeguarding their eyes from harmful UV rays. Additionally, the growing consumer interest in premium fashion accessories is expected to further propel the growth of the sunglasses segment.

Online stores segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest growth rate over the forecasted period.

is expected to grow at fastest growth rate over the forecasted period. The global key market players include Luxottica Group S.p.A, Bausch + Lomb Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Carl Zeiss AG, GrandVision, Essilor International S.A., Cooper Companies, Inc., Fielmann AG, Safilo Group S.p.A, Prada S.p.A, Hoya Corporation, and De Rigo SpA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Eyewear Market Insights

4.1. Eyewear Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Eyewear Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing number of ophthalmic disorders

4.2.1.2. Awareness regarding eye examinations

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Growing acceptance of refractive surgeries

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Eyewear Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Eyewear Market, by Product Type

6. Global Eyewear Market, by Distribution Channel

7. Global Eyewear Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2lve2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets