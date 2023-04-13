Global Eyewear Market to 2030: Heightened Awareness of Eye Health Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eyewear Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eyewear market is anticipated to experience significant revenue growth, with an expected increase from USD 170.53 Billion in 2022 to USD 340.89 Billion in 2032, representing an 8% compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

Several factors contribute to this growth, including a heightened awareness of eye health, a surge in visual impairments, an aging population, and a desire for fashionable and modern eyewear products. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and online retail platforms has made eyewear goods more accessible to customers.



The market for eyewear can be divided into categories such as prescription eyewear, sunglasses, and contact lenses. The prevalence of vision impairments and an aging population is predicted to fuel market revenue growth, with daily disposable lenses and technological advancements projected to drive demand for contact lenses.

The harmful effects of blue light generated by electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops have also contributed to the rise of the eyewear industry, leading to the creation of specialist eyewear that shields the eyes from blue light and prevents digital eye strain.

Furthermore, the growing concerns about environmental degradation have led to an increased need for eco-friendly and sustainable eyewear products. As a result, manufacturers are utilizing sustainable materials such as bamboo, recycled plastic, and biodegradable materials to create eyewear products, leading to the emergence of a specialized industry for environmentally friendly eyewear.



Key Takeaways:



The global eyewear market is categorized into sunglasses, spectacles, and contact lenses based on product. Spectacles are expected to generate the largest revenue share during the forecast period, as they are the preferred eyewear option for individuals with refractive defects like myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism.

The increasing prevalence of eye illnesses and vision-related issues due to excessive screen time and unhealthy lifestyle choices is expected to drive the growth of the spectacles segment.



The contact lenses segment is expected to generate a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period, as consumers increasingly use them for both cosmetic and vision correction purposes. The convenience and comfort of contact lenses, along with technological advancements such as the creation of silicone hydrogel contact lenses with improved breathability and moisture retention, are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.



The sunglasses segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, driven by the trend of wearing sunglasses as a fashion accessory and growing awareness of the harmful effects of UV radiation on the eyes. Polarized, non-polarized, and photochromic sunglasses are all types of sunglasses.

Polarized sunglasses are preferred for outdoor activities such as sports and driving, while non-polarized sunglasses are suitable for daily use and provide UV protection. Photochromic sunglasses, which offer the benefits of both polarized and non-polarized sunglasses, are becoming increasingly popular.



The global eyewear market is also categorized based on distribution channel, with brick-and-mortar and e-commerce being the two segments. Brick-and-mortar stores are expected to generate the largest revenue share during the forecast period, but many businesses are now adopting a multichannel distribution strategy that includes both physical storefronts and online platforms.

The e-commerce segment is expected to generate a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period, as online shopping has become a popular option for customers due to its accessibility and convenience. E-commerce platforms also allow businesses to track consumer behavior and preferences, tailor their marketing campaigns, and increase customer satisfaction.



