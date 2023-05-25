Global Fabric Filters Market Report 2023: Increase in Environmental Concerns Due to Global Warming Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabric Filters Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fabric filter market is expected to grow from $3.36 billion in 2022 to $3.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The fabric filter market is expected to reach $5.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Major players in the fabric filters market are Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Lydall Inc., Valmet, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, American Fabric Filter, Johns Manville, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Norafin Industries, Nordic Air Filtration, Sefar Holding AG, 3M Company, Eagle Nonwovens Inc., Clear Edge Filtration Inc., Berry Global Inc., Parker-Hannifen Corporation, Hamon Corporation, and Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd.

A fabric filter is a type of air pollution control device that removes dust from the process gas stream prior to being released into the atmosphere. The fabric filter's primary function is to collect particles in flue gas.



The main types of fabric filters pulse jet, reverse air/gas, and others. The pulse jet is used for compressed air bursts to blow dirt and debris from the internal filter media's surface. Pulse-jet refers to a jet engine with valves that constantly admit air, close during combustion, and provide pulsing thrust. The media types include nonwoven and woven that are used by power generation, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, steel mills, and others.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the fiber filter market. Major companies operating in the fabric filter market are focused on providing technologically advanced fabric filter solutions to strengthen their market position. The recent market has witnessed the use of advanced electrostatic fabric filters to reduce fly ash particle emissions. The electrostatic filter is an air filtration technology used to filter dust from critical industrial processes such as incinerators, glass manufacturing, combustion in general, cement factories, and others.

For instance, in June 2022, North Carolina State University researchers, discovered a new method for filtering carbon dioxide from air and gas mixtures by combining cotton fabric and an enzyme called carbonic anhydrase. The preliminary laboratory tests represent a significant step in developing a potential carbon capture technology through a fabric filter that could reduce carbon dioxide emissions from biomass, coal, or natural gas power plants.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fabric filter market in 2022. The regions covered in the fabric filters report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the fabric filters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



An increase in environmental concerns due to global warming is expected to propel the growth of the fabric filter market going forward. Global warming is when carbon dioxide (CO2) and other air pollutants accumulate in the atmosphere, absorbing sunlight and solar energy that has reflected off the earth's surface, causing the increasing temperature of the oceans and atmosphere.

Furthermore, fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas are the most significant contributors to global climate change, accounting for more than 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90% of total carbon dioxide emissions. Fiber filters are a way to remove tiny particulates from the air, which could prevent their emissions from reaching the surrounding environment.

For instance, a report published by World Meteorological Organization in January 2022, states that in 2021, the average global temperature was about 1.11 (0.13) C higher than pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels. The year 2021 marks the seventh consecutive year (2015-2021) in which global temperatures have risen by more than 1 C above pre-industrial levels. Therefore, an increase in environmental concerns due to global warming is driving the growth of the fiber filter market.

