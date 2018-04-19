Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Industry

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Liquid Softeners, and Sheet Softeners.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AlEn USA LLC

- Caldrea, Inc

- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

- Colgate-Palmolive Company

- Dropps

- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fabric Softeners: Enabling Enhanced Cleaning and Laundry Care of the 'Second Skin'

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growing Demand for Fabric Care Products that Enhance Life and Improve Comfort while Appearing New: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Favorable Comfort Giving Properties of Fabric Softeners

Static Reduction

Softness

Color/ Appearance

Reduction in Wrinkle Formation

Fragrance

Global Market Outlook

Underpenetrated Developing Markets Continue to Drive Global Demand

Table 1: Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, USA, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Unilever and P&G Lead the Market

P&G's Downy Leads the Global Fabric Softener Market

Noteworthy Fabric Softeners and Dryer Sheets: 2018

Downy Ultra Fabric Softener

Downy Ultra April Fresh Liquid Fabric Conditioner Smart Pouch

Downy Ultra Fabric Softener Free and Sensitive Liquid

Downy Ultra April Fresh Fabric Softener

Downy Ultra Infusions Lavender Serenity Liquid Fabric Softener and Conditioner

Downy Ultra Infusions Honey Flower Liquid Fabric Softener and Conditioner

Snuggle Liquid Fabric Softener with Fresh Release

Snuggle Exhilarations Liquid Fabric Softener

Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Liquid for Fabric Softening and Odor Elimination

Snuggle Laundry Scent Boosters Tub

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Fabric Softener

Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Fabric Softener with Odor Eliminating Technology

Snuggle Laundry Scent Boosters Concentrated Scent Pacs

Bounce Outdoor Fresh Dryer Sheets and Fabric Softener

Bounce Outdoor Fresh Fabric Softener

Bounce Dryer Sheets

Downy Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets

Purex Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets

Snuggle Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets

Woolzies Dryer Balls

Smart Sheep Dryer Balls

Key Purchase Considerations for Fabric Conditioners and Fabric Softeners

Innovative Strategies by Leading Players: Essential for Success in the Marketplace



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS

Environmental Concerns Drive Robust Demand for Scented and Eco-friendly Products

Select Eco-friendly Fabric Softeners and Conditioners

Attitude Fabric Softener

Biokleen

Homemade Laundry Detergent

Homemade Fabric Conditioners

Method Laundry

Maggie's Pure Land Soap Nuts

Mrs. Meyers Natural Dryer Sheets

Nellie's All Natural Dryer Balls

Seventh Generation

Vegan Static Eliminator Dryer Sheets

Fabric Softener Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

New Fabric Softener Technology Offers Anti-Staining Property

Softener that Switches Scents

Energy-Saving Fabric Conditioner

Revolutionary and Innovative Products by Snuggle®

Process to Potentially Create Eco-Friendly Versions

Rising Working Women and Single Person Households Benefit Market Expansion

Table 2: Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation's Women Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Single Person Households (Millions) Worldwide: 2016 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making Drive Market Penetration

E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth

Concentrated Fabric Softeners and Dryer Balls Gain Popularity

Rising Popularity of Longer Lasting Softeners Bodes Well for the Market

Silicones-Based Fabric Softeners to Transform Efficiency & Functionality Levels

Growing Demand for Laundry Detergents and Laundry Care Products Benefits Market Expansion

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Middle Class Population

Table 4: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017E, 2025P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Urbanization

Table 6: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2016 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Disposable Incomes

Key Factors Hampering Market Prospects for Fabric Softeners and Conditioners

Millennials' Lower Usage of Fabric Softeners

Air Toxins & Reduced Absorbance

Environmental Concerns



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Formulations of Fabric Softeners

Types

Liquid Softeners

Sheet Softeners

Production of Fabric Softeners

Working of a Fabric Softener

Non-Clothing Uses of Fabric Conditioners and Softeners



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Tesco Launches Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Ensueño® Introduces Max line of Fabric Softeners

F.I.T Group Launches Tero Fabric Softener

Tara Pure Launches Black Wool Dryer Balls for Dark Loads

Zara Home launches Laundry Detergents and Fabric Conditioners

Snuggle® Launches Snuggle® PLUS SuperFresh™ and Snuggle® Cherry Blossom Collection

P&G Introduces Downy Concentrate Fabric Softener

Wacker Launches WETSOFT NE 750 Hydrophilic Fabric Softener



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Unilever Acquires Quala's Personal and Home Care Brands

Henkel Acquires The Sun Products Corporation



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

AlEn USA LLC (USA)

Caldrea, Inc. (USA)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (USA)

Dropps (USA)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

The Sun Products Corporation (USA)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

LG Household and Healthcare (South Korea)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Melaleuca, Inc. (USA)

Pigeon Home Products Corporation (Japan)

Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Unilever PLC (UK)



Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 79) The United States (24) Canada (7) Japan (3) Europe (26) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (1) Latin America (1) Africa (3)

