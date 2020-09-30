Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fabric softeners and conditioners market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Fabric softeners and conditioners are chemical substances applied to soften and freshen fabrics. They are usually manufactured using microemulsion and macroemulsion polymers. These polymers are small molecules that get attached to the oil or dirt particle and separate them from the cloth fiber. Fabric softeners and conditioners are added with detergents in washing machines to maintain the natural elasticity and add a long-lasting fragrance to the cloth. They also aid in preventing the damage caused due to regular washing and static built-up in the machine. As a result, they find extensive applications across the residential and industrial sectors, such as hospitality and textile.



Significant growth in the textile industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for premium apparel that are washed and maintained using high-quality products is also strengthening the market growth. Fabric softeners and conditioners are used to prevent fabrics from stretching, fading and accumulating lint. Additionally, the development of environment-friendly variants is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Product manufacturers are emphasizing on using natural and organic ingredients, such as coconut oil, that do not damage the hands of the washer or bleach out colors from the cloth.



Moreover, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and the proliferating online retail channels that provide a wide variety of products to the consumers, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fabric softeners and conditioners market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amway (Alticor), Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. and Unilever Plc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fabric softeners and conditioners market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fabric softeners and conditioners market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the nature?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fabric softeners and conditioners market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Liquid

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dryer Sheets

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Nature

7.1 Organic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Conventional

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Household

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amway (Alticor)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Kao Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Marico Limited

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Procter & Gamble

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Reckitt Benckiser

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Unilever Plc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oz4ifg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

