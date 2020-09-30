Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Sep 30, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fabric softeners and conditioners market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Fabric softeners and conditioners are chemical substances applied to soften and freshen fabrics. They are usually manufactured using microemulsion and macroemulsion polymers. These polymers are small molecules that get attached to the oil or dirt particle and separate them from the cloth fiber. Fabric softeners and conditioners are added with detergents in washing machines to maintain the natural elasticity and add a long-lasting fragrance to the cloth. They also aid in preventing the damage caused due to regular washing and static built-up in the machine. As a result, they find extensive applications across the residential and industrial sectors, such as hospitality and textile.
Significant growth in the textile industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for premium apparel that are washed and maintained using high-quality products is also strengthening the market growth. Fabric softeners and conditioners are used to prevent fabrics from stretching, fading and accumulating lint. Additionally, the development of environment-friendly variants is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Product manufacturers are emphasizing on using natural and organic ingredients, such as coconut oil, that do not damage the hands of the washer or bleach out colors from the cloth.
Moreover, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and the proliferating online retail channels that provide a wide variety of products to the consumers, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fabric softeners and conditioners market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amway (Alticor), Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. and Unilever Plc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global fabric softeners and conditioners market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fabric softeners and conditioners market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the nature?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global fabric softeners and conditioners market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Form
6.1 Liquid
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Dryer Sheets
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Nature
7.1 Organic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Household
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Online Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Amway (Alticor)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Kao Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Marico Limited
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Procter & Gamble
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Reckitt Benckiser
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Unilever Plc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
