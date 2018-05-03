LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Face Masks and Peels



Face masks and face peels are used for facial treatment, cleansing, and beautification by both individuals and beauty professionals (salons, spas, clinics, and other beauty treatment establishments). Masks are available in four different formats: clay masks, gel and cream masks, sheet masks, and setting masks. Whereas, peels are available in cream and gel, and pads and cloth formats.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377519



Technavio's analysts forecast the global face masks and peels market to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global face masks and peels market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Face Masks and Peels Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• L'ORÉAL

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Shiseido Company

• The Estée Lauder Companies

• Unilever



Market driver

• Product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Homemade solutions at lower cost

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increase in demand for organic and natural masks and peels

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377519



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-face-masks-and-peels-market-2018-2022-300642239.html