Global Face Wash Market 2019-2023

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Face Wash Market: About this market



Face wash is formulated for daily skin cleansing. They primarily prevent and minimize acne. This face wash market analysis considers sales from gel and cream, scrubs, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of face wash in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the gel and cream segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of gender-specific gel and cream face washes and their reasonable pricing will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global face wash report has observed market growth factors such as the premiumization of cosmetics products, expansion of distribution channels, and social media and celebrity endorsement. However, challenges such as risk associated with the presence of chemical preservatives, availability of counterfeit products, and high penetration of substitute products may hamper the growth of the face wash industry over the forecast period.







Global Face Wash Market: Overview



Expansion of distribution channels



Vendors are focusing on expanding their customer base by improving their visibility. Therefore, vendors are selling face washes through all types of distribution channels, including drugstores, department store, specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online through e-commerce platforms. The rising use of smartphones has further increased sales through online third-party or brand-owned websites. Therefore, expanding distribution channels will increase sales for vendors, which will contribute to the growth of the global face wash market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for organic and natural products



Consumers are increasingly shifting toward natural and organic skincare products. This shift is primarily attributed to no harmful side-effects of natural ingredients and rising environmental concern. Therefore, the demand for organic face wash is increasing, which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global face wash market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading face wash producers, which include Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., L'Oréal SA, The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.



Also, the face wash market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



