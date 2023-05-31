Global Facial Cleanser Market Size Is Growing From USD 2.15 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.27 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.41%

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global facial cleanser market size was worth around USD 2.15 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8.27 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.41% between 2023 and 2030.

Facial Cleanser Market: Overview

A facial cleanser is a type of skincare product that is designed to remove oil, dirt, makeup, and other impurities from the surface of the skin. It has become an essential part of daily skincare routine followed by the general population since it helps to achieve and maintain healthy or clean skin. Facial cleansers are available commercially in several forms such as gels, creams, foams, and liquids. The typical formulation of the products includes ingredients that can efficiently clean the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture.

Thus causing only the unnecessary impurities to be removed from the skin on the face. Some of the common ingredients used are moisturizing agents that prevent the skin from drying out completely and surfactants that are responsible for lifting and removing dirt or oil. The industry deals with the formulation, production, marketing, and distribution of facial cleansers either to commercial businesses or for personal use.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Facial Cleanser Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global facial cleanser market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.41% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global facial cleanser market size was valued at around USD 2.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.27 billion , by 2030.

in 2022 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The facial cleanser market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing population rate

Based on product type segmentation, foam type cleanser was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, the commercial was the leading user in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Facial Cleanser Market By Product Type (Solvent-Based Cleanser, Foam Type Cleanser, No Foam Cleanser, Face Cream, Face Oil, Collagen Type Cleanser), By End-User (Commercial And Personal), By Type (Efficacy Type, Scrub Type, And Normal Type), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Facial Cleanser Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing population to drive market growth.

The global facial cleanser market is projected to grow owing to the increasing population rate across the globe. Facial cleansers are basic everyday items that are used by a large section of the consumer group including people from all genders and regions. The market has several kinds of products across price ranges and types. Every person can find at least one brand of product that is suitable for their needs depending on budget and other aspects. As the population continues to rise, the demand for personal care products such as facial cleansers is expected to continue growing.

This trend could be further strengthened by the rising awareness rate in the population about the importance of skincare and personal grooming. With the rise in social medical influence, more people have become aware of the reasons why it is important to invest in good skincare. They are also armed with knowledge of the presence of different brands and their performance reviews.

Facial Cleanser Market: Restraints

Intense competition to restrict market expansion.

The global facial cleanser industry is highly saturated due to the presence of several players in the industry. This includes regional companies as well as large-scale corporations. Due to over-saturation, the industry is expected to face certain losses as it not only impacts consumers' choices and preferences but also poses threats to existing players to ensure that their products stand out from the rest of the items available. Furthermore, new players face more roadblocks since it is difficult to create a strong foothold in the industry.

Facial Cleanser Market: Opportunities

Rising hold of e-commerce business to provide more growth opportunities.

The global facial cleanser market is expected to come across several growth opportunities led by the increasing presence and hold of e-commerce businesses and digital marketing. The industry players have managed to leverage the potential of digital marketing by investing in the growing 'influencer culture' on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms. As per Statista, L'Oréal, a cosmetic giant, spent nearly 12 billion Euros on advertising in 2022.

Facial Cleanser Market: Challenges

Constantly changing consumer preferences to challenge market growth.

The consumption rate of personal grooming products such as facial cleansers depends entirely on consumer preference and choices. With easily accessible knowledge with the aid of the Internet, consumers have become more aware of the products and their requirements. This has led to consistently changing trends in terms of what consumers expect from brands. It is difficult for all companies to keep up with the changing dynamics and businesses that are unable to incorporate the change may suffer huge losses.

Global Facial Cleanser Market: Segmentation

The global facial cleanser market is segmented based on product type, end-user, type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the global market segments are solvent-based cleanser, foam type cleanser, no foam cleanser, face cream, face oil, and collagen type cleanser. The industry witnessed the highest growth in the foam type cleanser segment in 2022 mostly because of the general inclination and perception of people regarding the lathering of a cleaning product.

Furthermore, most of these items feel soft on the skin and leave it light and fresh. They are perceived to efficiently remove dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin's surface. Solvent-based facial cleansers have also become popular in recent times. They generally include oil-based cleansers or micellar water and their popularity is driven by their ability to remove make-up products as well. A Statista report claims that nearly 37% of the male population regularly practices skin care.

Based on end-user, the facial cleanser industry segments are commercial and personal.

Based on type, the global market segments are efficacy type, scrub type, and normal type. The highest CAGR was observed in the normal type segment in 2022. This type of cleanser generally caters to a broader consumer group since they offer gentle and pH-balanced products that are efficient in removing dirt and other forms of impurities.

Since they are milder and are not harsh on the skin, they can be used for long terms and hence have higher popularity. Efficacy types are generally designed keeping in view limited usage and for specific purposes. They tend to target issues such as acne, oil control, brightening, or anti-aging and may contain active ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or vitamin C that address specific concerns. It is recommended to select face wash with a pH balance in the range of 4.5-6.5.

Based on distribution channel, the facial cleanser industry segments are offline, online, and others.

List of Key Players in Facial Cleanser Market:

Neutrogena

Cetaphil

Olay

Dove

Clinique

La Roche-Posay

Kiehl's

Shiseido

Aveeno

Mario Badescu

The Body Shop

Estée Lauder

Dermalogica

Bioderma

Garnier

Murad

Nivea

Simple

Fresh

Origins

Tatcha

Philosophy

Elemis

Drunk Elephant

Sunday Riley

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2.15 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.27 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.41% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, By Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Neutrogena, Cetaphil, Olay, Dove, Clinique, La Roche-Posay, Kiehl's, Shiseido, Aveeno, Mario Badescu, The Body Shop, Estée Lauder, Dermalogica, Bioderma, Garnier, Murad, Nivea, Simple, Fresh, Origins, Tatcha, Philosophy, Elemis, Drunk Elephant, and Sunday Riley along with many others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7209

Recent Developments

In January 2023 , 82°E, a new luxury skincare brand owned by Deepika Padukone , a popular Indian actress, announced product extension by launching a range of face cleansers. The new product line is called 'Lotus Splash' and is priced at INR 1200

82°E, a new luxury skincare brand owned by , a popular Indian actress, announced product extension by launching a range of face cleansers. The new product line is called 'Lotus Splash' and is priced at INR 1200 In July 2023 , AnyMind Group, a company that deals with end-to-end commerce enablement, announced the launch of "Face Wash" in association with the brand producer of NaturaLUNA… and Japanese celebrity Becky. Face Wash is a 100% natural and foam-based facial cleanser. It was made available on 14th July through the online portal of NautraLUNA

, AnyMind Group, a company that deals with end-to-end commerce enablement, announced the launch of "Face Wash" in association with the brand producer of NaturaLUNA… and Japanese celebrity Becky. Face Wash is a 100% natural and foam-based facial cleanser. It was made available on 14th July through the online portal of NautraLUNA In July 2022 , Himalaya Wellness Company, an India -based wellness business, announced the launch of a new television commercial marketing its flagship Purifying Neem Face Wash. The new advertisement aims to educate the population about the science behind pimples and effective methods of solving them.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to dominate market growth.

The global facial cleanser market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of a larger consumer database. This is due to the high population of Asian countries such as China and India. These nations along with other economies are witnessing a surge in disposable income of the general population due to the growing employment rate. Barring certain countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan, most of these economies are registering a slow inflation rate which has allowed more people to spend on other personal expenses such as grooming products.

In addition to this, India, China, and South Korea have a presence of a large number of domestic players that are targeting regional consumers by offering products that best meet the requirements of the local population. This has helped the domestic industry generate a higher revenue stream as most of the international brands are expensive and unaffordable.

Global Facial Cleanser Market is segmented as follows:

Facial Cleanser Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Solvent-Based Cleanser

Foam Type Cleanser

No Foam Cleanser

Face Cream

Face Oil

Collagen Type Cleanser

Facial Cleanser Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2030)

Commercial

Personal

Facial Cleanser Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Efficacy Type

Scrub Type

Normal Type

Facial Cleanser Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2030)

Offline

Online

Others

Facial Cleanser Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

