Global Facial Implant Market Fueled by Rising Virtual Representation on Social Media - Forecast 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Facial Implant Market by Product (Cheek, Chin & Mandibular, Injectables), Material (Biologicals, Ceramic, Metal), Procedure - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Facial Implant Market size was estimated at USD 3.29 billion in 2022, USD 3.62 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.52% to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2030.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Facial Implant Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Facial Implant Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Cheek, Chin & Mandibular, Injectables, and Nasal. The Chin & Mandibular is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Material, the market is studied across Biologicals, Ceramic, Metal, and Polymers. The Ceramic is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Procedure, the market is studied across Eyelid Surgery, Facelift, and Rhinoplasty. The Eyelid Surgery is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Facial Implant Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Facial Implant Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Facial Implant Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Facial Implant Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Facial Implant Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Facial Implant Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Facial Implant Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising virtual representation on social media

Growing concern regarding personal appearance among population

Increasing cases of facial deformities due to congenital disorders

Restraints

Huge cost associated with facial implants

Opportunities

Increasing investments in the R&D of biocompatible implant manufacturing

Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure

Challenges

Complications associated with the surgeries

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Eurosurgical Ltd.

Galderma S.A.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Implantech

Matrix Surgical USA

Medartis AG

Ortho Baltic

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Sebbin

STEMart

Stryker Corporation

Suneva Medical PLC

Surgiform Technologies LLC

SurgiSil

Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.

Xilloc Medical Int B.V.

