Global Facial Implant Market Fueled by Rising Virtual Representation on Social Media - Forecast 2023-2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Aug, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Facial Implant Market by Product (Cheek, Chin & Mandibular, Injectables), Material (Biologicals, Ceramic, Metal), Procedure - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Facial Implant Market size was estimated at USD 3.29 billion in 2022, USD 3.62 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.52% to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2030.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Facial Implant Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Facial Implant Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market is studied across Cheek, Chin & Mandibular, Injectables, and Nasal. The Chin & Mandibular is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
  • Based on Material, the market is studied across Biologicals, Ceramic, Metal, and Polymers. The Ceramic is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
  • Based on Procedure, the market is studied across Eyelid Surgery, Facelift, and Rhinoplasty. The Eyelid Surgery is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
  • Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. 

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
  2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
  3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
  4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
  5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
  6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

  1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Facial Implant Market?
  2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Facial Implant Market during the forecast period?
  3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Facial Implant Market?
  4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Facial Implant Market?
  5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Facial Implant Market?
  6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Facial Implant Market?
  7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Facial Implant Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising virtual representation on social media
  • Growing concern regarding personal appearance among population
  • Increasing cases of facial deformities due to congenital disorders

Restraints

  • Huge cost associated with facial implants

Opportunities

  • Increasing investments in the R&D of biocompatible implant manufacturing
  • Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure

Challenges

  • Complications associated with the surgeries

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie
  • Eurosurgical Ltd.
  • Galderma S.A.
  • Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Implantech
  • Matrix Surgical USA
  • Medartis AG
  • Ortho Baltic
  • POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
  • Sebbin
  • STEMart
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Suneva Medical PLC
  • Surgiform Technologies LLC
  • SurgiSil
  • Technomed India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Xilloc Medical Int B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75qvho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Insights into the Global Autologous Wound Patches Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges 2023 to 2030

Global $16.5 Billion Connected Aircraft Market Assessment 2023-2028: Dominated by Gogo, Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, Viasat, TE Connectivity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.