Global Facial Implants Market Report 2023 - 2030: Increased Demand for Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Spurs Facial Implants Market

17 Aug, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cheek, Nasal, Injectable), By Procedure (Rhinoplasty, Facelift), By Material (Metal, Biologics, Ceramic, Polymers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global facial implants market size is expected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030

Increasing incidences of facial injuries, demand for non-surgical facial rejuvenation surgery, and the introduction of technologically advanced 3D printed implants for facial reconstruction are expected to drive the industry over the forecast period.

In addition, the rising initiatives in a probe to increase awareness regarding aesthetic surgery are expected to drive industry growth in the near future. For instance, The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) supports, educates, and advocates improved patient care & work toward enhancing awareness about aesthetics in the U.S.

It also conducts periodic medical conferences, thereby educating surgeons on the latest techniques in the field of cosmetic surgery. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and adoption of cosmetic procedures are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market.

North America was the largest regional market and was estimated at over USD 944.1 million in 2022. The region's market position is attributed to factors, such as the increased expenditure on aesthetic procedures, high awareness about facial rejuvenation surgery, and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Facial Implants Market Report Highlights

  • Global industry growth is attributed to factors, such as the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery and the prevalence of target disorders
  • The eyelid surgery procedure segment led the market in 2022 owing to the increasing demand for blepharoplasty procedures for the treatment of puffy eyelids, excessive fats reduction & vision correction
  • Chin and mandibular implants dominated the product segment with a share of over 30.3% in 2022 owing to the increasing volume of reconstructive chin augmentation procedures
  • The injectables segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for minimally invasive facial reconstruction surgeries

Competitive Landscape

  • Company Categorization
  • Strategy Mapping
  • Acquisition
  • Collaborations
  • New Platform Launches

Company Profiles

  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Depuy Synthes
  • Stryker
  • Medartis AG
  • EUROS; Xilloc
  • KLS Martin Group
  • Hanson Medical, Inc
  • Integra Life Sciences
  • OsteoMed
  • Sientra Inc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Trends and Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Business Environment Analysis
3.4.1. PESTLE Analysis
3.4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis
4.1. Facial Implant Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.2. Chin and Mandibular
4.3. Cheek
4.4. Nasal
4.5. Injectables

Chapter 5. Material Business Analysis
5.1. Facial Implant Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Metal
5.3. Biologicals
5.4. Polymers
5.5. Ceramic

Chapter 6. Procedure Business Analysis
6.1. Facial Implant Market: Procedure Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Eyelid Surgery
6.3. Facelift
6.4. Rhinoplasty

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cm3ge

