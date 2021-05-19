Global Facial Tissues Markets Report 2021: COVID-19 Impacts and Recovery to 2030

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global facial tissues market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major players in the facial tissues market are Kimberly-Clark, Procter and Gamble, APP, Hengan, Vinda, C&S PAPER, Metsa Tissue, WEPA, Cascades and KP Tissue.



The global facial tissues market is expected to grow from $11.98 billion in 2020 to $12.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The rise in the number of bacterial and viral infectious diseases has led to the rise in demand of sterilized, antibacterial and anti-viral facial tissues. The facial tissues are sterilized during the manufacturing process to prevent the spread of harmful microbes. The special anti-bacterial and antiviral facial tissues are infused with antibacterial and antiviral agents respectively to deactivate the bacteria in cold, flu viruses in cough, sneeze, or nasal discharge to prevent spreading of viruses to others.

For instance, Kleenex anti-viral facial tissue manufactured by Kimberly-Clark has three soft layers, including a moisture-activated middle layer that kills 99.9% of cold and flu viruses in the tissue within 15 minutes. Thus, the rise in the number of infectious diseases and increased hygiene awareness among consumers is anticipated to drive the facial tissues market growth by enhancing the utilization of tissue products in the forecast period.



Companies in the facial tissue market are increasingly using TAD (Through Air Drying) technology to manufacture facial tissues to have cost benefits. The TAD process used in tissue manufacturing was developed by P&G, Kimberly-Clark, and Scott, the machines are being utilized by some manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble for facial tissue production.

In TAD process, the fibre web is dewatered and dried by non-compressive means, thereby avoiding the compaction that occurs during wet-pressing of the web in the conventional process. The use of these non-compressive water-removal technologies results in a product with improved properties such as high bulk, softness, cross direction (CD) stretch and absorbency. Fibre savings are possible for TAD tissue as the weight of the sheet can be reduced due to the higher bulk.

Since fibre is usually the highest cost element in a tissue product, reduced fibre cost is the major advantage associated with the use of TAD technology. Leading players in the facial tissue paper market are now focusing on improving their production processes by adopting product extension techniques, novel marketing strategies and also making strong investments in R&D into already established factories by adding innovation to these facilities and boosting sales.



5. Facial Tissues Market Size and Growth

