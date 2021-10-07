Global Facilities Management Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Emphasis on Outsourcing Building Management Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Facilities Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the facilities management market and it is poised to grow by $ 660.29 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. The report on the facilities management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions and increasing demand for smart facilities.



The facilities management market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The facilities management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Commercial

Government

Residential

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services as one of the prime reasons driving the facilities management market growth during the next few years.



The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global facilities management market: Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services.`



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramark Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Interserve Group Ltd.

ISS AS

Johnson Controls International Plc

OCS Group Ltd.

SAP SE

SIS Ltd.

Serco Group Plc

Sodexo Group

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

