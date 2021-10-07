Global Facilities Management Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Emphasis on Outsourcing Building Management Services

Oct 07, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Facilities Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the facilities management market and it is poised to grow by $ 660.29 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period. The report on the facilities management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions and increasing demand for smart facilities.
The facilities management market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The facilities management market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Commercial
- Government
- Residential
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services as one of the prime reasons driving the facilities management market growth during the next few years.
The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global facilities management market: Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing emphasis on outsourcing building management services.`
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for cloud-based facility management solutions.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramark Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Interserve Group Ltd.
- ISS AS
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- OCS Group Ltd.
- SAP SE
- SIS Ltd.
- Serco Group Plc
- Sodexo Group
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aramark Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Interserve Group Ltd.
- ISS AS
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- OCS Group Ltd.
- SAP SE
- SIS Ltd.
- Serco Group Plc
- Sodexo Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emv1rf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article