Global Facilities Management Software Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.1% by 2027 Owing to the Increasing Need For Reduced Operational Costs, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilities management solutions help in achieving productivity, safety, comfort, convenience, and cost-effective operations through seamless integration of all real-time functionalities across enterprises. Facilities management software enables organizations in managing functions, such as repair & maintenance work management, space management by means of a web-based portal. Economic pressure from regulatory requirements along with increased market competition are some of the factors contributing in the growth of facilities management software market. In addition, technological enhancements across these solutions by the global Facilities Management Software Market participants is another factor contributing in the growth of market. For instance, in 2019, Pointfuse, a software providing company launched Building Information Modeling (BIM) for facilities management to cater to the applications across construction and architectural sector. The BIM solution automates classification and identification of objects for facilities management applications that can use data from mobile mapping systems, such as Leica BLK2GO. Thus, such factors are responsible for the growing adoption of facilities management software across various end user industries.

Another advantage is that this software can be designed and customized according to the need of customers in order to create more collaborative and seamless industry environment for customers, suppliers, partners, and employees. In addition, the Facilities Management Software Market serves a various industries, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, construction and real estate, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and public administration, and education, amongst others. Furthermore, it enables service providers to utilize available infrastructure effectively and efficiently with reduced operational costs and development cost, which further expected to drive the implementation of facilities management software. These service providers are also collaborating with other providers' inorder to offer integrated facility management software and also to expand their regional presence. For instance, in 2019, Planon, a provider of integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solutions formed partnership with Avector, an organization that specializes in real estate technology (PropTech). Through this partnership, Planon is planning to strategically expand its reach in Scandinavia, Northern Europe. Therefore, strategic alliances formed by key Facilities Management Software Market participants is contributing in the growth of global facilities management software market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Facilities Management Software Market. The Facilities Management Software Market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global facilities management software market is expected to reach US$ 1401.46 Billion by 2027 owing to rising importance of integrated facility management to attain economies of scale combined with strategic mergers and acquisitions by industry players.

On the basis of component, services segment accounted for more than 53% of the Facilities Management Software Market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global facilities management software market include Accruent, FMClarity, ARCHIBUS, Inc., OfficeSpace Service Inc., Planon, amongst others.

Global Facilities Management Software Market

By Type

Integrated



Standalone

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based



On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By Component

Solution



Integrated Workplace Management System





Building Information Modeling





Facility Operations and Security Management





Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management





Others



Services



Consulting





Auditing and Quality Assessment





Support and Maintenance





Service Level Agreement Management

By Vertical

Healthcare



Retail



Manufacturing



Construction and Real Estate



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Government and Public Administration



Education



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

