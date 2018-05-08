NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Factoring



Factoring is a service of financial nature involving the conversion of credit bill into cash. It is a process or mechanism by which a company generates finance against its receivables. Factoring is asset-based financing in which the factor gives credit by looking at the creditworthiness of the borrower.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global factoring market to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global factoring market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Factoring Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BNP Paribas

• Deutsche Factoring Bank

• Eurobank

• HSBC Group

• Mizuho Financial Group



Market driver

• Growing need for alternative source of financing for MSMEs

Market challenge

• Lack of stringent regulatory framework for debt recovery mechanism in developing countries

Market trend

• Advent of blockchain in factoring services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



