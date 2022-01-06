Global Failure Analysis Market Report 2021-2026 - Focus on Automotive, Oil and Gas, Defense, Construction, & Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Failure Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global failure analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Failure analysis refers to a systematic and logical investigation of a piece of equipment to analyze the physical, chemical and machinal causes for a particular failure. Some of the common failure analysis techniques include Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS), Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Broad Ion Milling (BIM), etc.

These techniques aid in understanding the root cause of the failure, prevent asset or product failures, improve future products and processes and thus prevent financial losses and penalties. As a result, failure analysis finds extensive applications across various industrial sectors, such as automotive, oil and gas, defense, construction and manufacturing.



Failure Analysis Market Trends

Significant growth in the manufacturing industry, along with rapid industrialization across the globe, especially in the developing economies, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, widespread adoption of failure analysis for material science applications is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Optical and scanning electron microscopes are used for the mineralogical and structural analysis of materials, such as metals, polymers, alloys, biomaterials and ceramics. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of focused ion beam systems to study biological samples and biomaterials, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Apart from this, automobile manufacturers are also using vision and artificial intelligence (AI)-based failure analysis tools for performance analysis, vehicle dynamic studies and accident reconstruction.

Other factors, including an increasing focus on nanotechnology, along with the implementation of stringent government regulations for ensuring safety at industrial workplaces, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Equipment

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Dual Beam System

Others

Breakup by Technology

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

Broad Ion Milling (BIM)

Relative Ion Etching (RIE)

Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Defense

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East

Africa

