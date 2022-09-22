Global Fall Detection Systems Market to Surpass US$ 11,977.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global fall detection systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,849.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Fall Detection Systems Market:

Key players in the market are offering smartwatches with fall detection system. For instance, Samsung Watch 5 has inbuilt fall detection, which was launched in August 2022. If fall is detected, the Galaxy Watch 5 will display an alert for 60 seconds with a popup, sound, and vibration. If one fail to respond within the timeframe, the watch will automatically send out an (Save your souls) SOS to the authorities and emergency contacts.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global fall detection systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period due to increasing geriatric population. For instance, according to data published in April 2021 on Canada.ca, stated that, over 861,000 people aged 85 and older were counted in the Canada 2021 Census.

Among product type, automated fall detection systems segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. For instance, according to data published on 16 September 2022 , on MindMajix Technologies, an Appmajix Company, stated that Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption has grown from 4% to 15% during 2018-2019 globally.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of smartphones in the region. For instance, according to data published on May 2021 , on Statista, which is a German company specializing in market and consumer data, stated that, in US 2021 there were 298 million smartphone users.

Key players operating in the global fall detection systems market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeWatch USA , Tunstall, Apple Inc., ADT Security Services, Medical Guardian LLC, MobileHelp, Bay Alarm Company, MariCare Oy, Origin Wireless, The ADT Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Semtech Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Product Type:

Automated Detection Systems



Manual Detection Systems

Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Sensing Modalities:

Wearable



Watches





Necklace





Clip to Garment



Non Wearable



Floor Sensors





Wall Sensors





Cameras

Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Technology:

GPS System



Mobile Phones



Sensors

Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Component:

Accelerometer & Gyroscope



Unimodal Sensors



Multimodal Sensors

Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By End User:

Home Care Settings



Senior Assisted Living Facilities

Global Fall Detection Systems Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

