Global family entertainment centers market stood at around $ 18.7 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 10.93% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 36.4 billion by 2024, on the back of growing per capita disposable income and technological innovations such as virtual reality games. Family entertainment centers are small amusement parks designed to keep the entire family engaged at low prices. These centers follow strategies such as bonuses, gift cards and birthday discounts, thereby positively influencing the market. Moreover, environmental factors do not affect customer experience, consequently more and more families are opting for entertainment centers due to the availability of options such as food & beverages, gaming and movies.



Family entertainment centers market can be segmented based on type, visitor demographics, facility size and revenue source.On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into virtual reality gaming zones, sports arcades, arcade studios and others.



Virtual reality gaming zones segment is expected to register the fastest growth in coming years, as it offers advanced entertainment experience, thereby boosting revenues.Different sources that help to generate revenue for family entertainment centers include food & beverages, entry fees and ticket sales, advertising, merchandising.



Food & beverages segment is anticipated to register growth in global family entertainment centers market, as more and more people have started preferring these centers for hosting corporate and birthday parties.



Family entertainment centers are gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates global entertainment centers market due to the presence of large number of players and surging disposable income and middle-class population in the region.



Major players operating in global family entertainment centers market include Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, Dave & Buster's Inc., CEC Entertainment, Inc., Seaworld Entertainment and Merlin Entertainment. Players operating in entertainment centers market are introducing loyalty programs based on parameters such as visit points, memberships and reward points in order to attract new customers and retain old ones.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global family entertainment centers market size.

• To classify and forecast global family entertainment centers market based on type, visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global family entertainment centers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global family entertainment centers market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global family entertainment centers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global family entertainment centers market.

Some of the leading players in global family entertainment centers market are Seaworld Entertainment, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, Dave & Buster's Inc., CEC Entertainment, Inc., Time Zone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinergy Entertainment, Funcity, Merlin Entertainment, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Main Event Entertainment and Scene 75 Entertainment Centers.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of developers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



The analyst examined the developers, facility size and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated global family entertainment centers market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of various FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Family Entertainment Center Developers and Owners

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to family entertainment centers

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as family entertainment center developers and owners and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global family entertainment centers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Arcade Studios

o VR Gaming Zones

o Sports Arcades

o Others

• Market, by Visitor Demographics:

o Young adults (19-25)

o Adults (>25)

o Families with children (0-9)

o Families with children (9-12)

o Teenagers(12-18)

• Market, by Facility Size:

o 10,001-20,000 sq feet

o >40,000 sq feet

o

<5,000 sq feet>o 5,000-10,000 sq feet

o 20,001-40,000 sq feet

• Market, by Revenue Source:

o Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

o Advertising

o Food & Beverages

o Merchandising

• Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Qatar

Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global family entertainment centers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



