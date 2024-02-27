Global Family Offices Database 2024 with Detailed Profiles of Over 2,500 Family Offices, Including KYC Background to the Family

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Family Offices" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online database with detailed profiles of over 2,500 family offices globally, including KYC background to the family, the investment strategy of the family office, asset allocation, examples of investments, management, and investment personnel by name and job title, and many with emails.

A Gateway to the single family office community

Single family offices manage the investments of the wealthiest families globally.

Numbers are growing rapidly, & assets under management are in the $ trillions.

But most SFOs stay under the radar & details about them are hard to find.

For those wishing to build relationships with single family offices, such as asset managers and private and investment bankers, the difficulty of access to SFOs is well-recognised.

Global Family Offices Database

Detailed profiles of over 2,500 Family Offices in 70 countries globally

What data is included on each family office?

Identity of the SFO Address, phone, Fax, website, company email (if available)

Identity of the family behind the SFO

AUM range from US$ $25m to over $25bn , classified into 10 ranges

Analytical description of the SFO, including Background to the wealth of the family - how the wealth originated - current wealth status - current operating company/companies - market caps of those companies if listed - % shareholdings - Role of the family office - Investment strategies - Asset allocations - Portfolio sample holdings

SFO personnel by name, job position Personnel are classified into 29 job types, the majority related to the investment management of a specific asset class - Email &/or direct phone if available - Summary Bio of personnel if available

Asset allocations The asset class is indicated to which each SFO selectively allocates. The range of options includes: Money market funds Multi-asset class investments Fixed income (17 types of Fixed Income investments) Equities (21 classifications of Equities) Alternatives (18 types of Alternatives)

Focus on Alternatives Private Equity & Venture Capital Sector preferences - Financing stages - Geographic preferences - Target participation level - Invest directly and/or through Funds Real Estate Investment Preferred types of property - Geographic location preferences - Transaction value range if known - Direct investment and/or via Funds Family's Private Foundation Philanthropy from the UHNW community is growing fast. Capital allocated to philanthropy is capital that has to be investment-managed as well as donated. Where a family has a private foundation, we publish data as follows:

Name of family's foundation - Address, phone

Summary of principal aims of foundation - Income & expenditure (if available)

Foundation director contact

Daily Updates & Additions to the SFO Database

Daily updates & amendments to executive contacts, location moves, major investment initiatives, deals

Additional SFOs are added weekly from the publisher's SFO Databank. Subscribers receive every week a guaranteed minimum number of further SFOs which are added to the core number already on the SFO Database

Monthly Newsletter alerts subscribers to the SFOs added to the Database that week and to the key updates for SFOs currently on the Database

A fully searchable online database

Select SFOs that match your specific requirements!

This Family Offices Database offers powerful search filters which are simple and intuitive to use. No training is needed.

Search and select single family offices by multiple criteria

Search & select executive contacts by multiple criteria

Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements

Export search results to Excel for follow-up action

Download PDFs of family office profiles & contacts

Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up

Search options include:

Search for a family office by name

Search for a family office by name of family

Search for family offices in 41 countries in EMEA

Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn

to over Search for personnel within family offices by 30 job types, most related to the investment management of a particular asset class

Search only for personnel with email addresses

Search for family offices added to the Database from any date in the past

Each search result can be bookmarked, & exported to Excel

Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest

Search family office descriptions by keyword

Examples of typical searches

Find the profile & contact details of an SFO called

Select SFOs in France & Belgium with AUM between $100m and $10bn

& with AUM between and Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers & Investment Managers responsible for Equities & for Hedge Funds in SFOs in Canada , Mexico , Chile & Brazil with AUM greater than $100m which allocate to US Equities & Hedge Funds

, , & with AUM greater than which allocate to US Equities & Hedge Funds Select Chief Executives, Chief Investment Officers, & Private Equity Portfolio Managers in SFOs in Germany , Switzerland & Austria with AUM in the ranges of $500m to $15bn which allocate capital to Private Equity

, & with AUM in the ranges of to which allocate capital to Private Equity Select Chief Investment Officers and investment managers responsible for Hedge Funds in SFOs in the UK, and Finland . Sweden , Denmark & Norway with AUM between $50m and $10bn which allocate to Hedge Funds

. , & with AUM between and which allocate to Hedge Funds Select Managing Directors, Chief Investment Officers, and Investment Managers for Real Estate in SFOs in Hong Kong , Singapore , Saudi Arabia , UAE, & Qatar with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Commercial or Residential Real Estate or Real Estate Funds

, , , UAE, & with AUM between and which allocate to Commercial or Residential Real Estate or Real Estate Funds Select CEOs, Chief Investment Officers & Venture Capital Investment Managers in SFOs throughout Europe , the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) with AUM between $100m and $15bn which allocate to Venture Capital

Who will benefit from the Global Family Offices Database?

Asset Managers seeking investment mandates from owners of substantial private capital

Private equity or VC companies seeking limited partners and fund investors

Hedge funds seeking client investors

Private banks seeking to grow their client numbers in the UHNW & SFO segment

Investment banks seeking to advise family offices on M&A, divesting family businesses, or raising equity or debt capital

Growing companies seeking investment from private capital sources

Financial institutions seeking data that may contribute additional background for KYC risk assessments

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9610te

