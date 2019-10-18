Global Fanconi Anemia (FA) Pipeline Insights 2019 - Treatment Patterns, Analytical Perspective, Pipeline Therapeutics, Products Analysis, Recent Technologies, Key Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fanconi Anemia (FA) - Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fanconi Anemia (FA) - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Fanconi Anemia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Fanconi Anemia treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Fanconi Anemia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Fanconi Anemia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Fanconi Anemia Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in FA targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. FA pipeline report covers 7+ companies. Some of the key players include Rocket pharma (RP-L102), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BPX-501), etc.



Fanconi Anemia Analytical Perspective



In-depth Fanconi Anemia Commercial Assessment of products



This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.



Fanconi Anemia Clinical Assessment of products



The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.



Scope of the report

The Fanconi Anemia report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Fanconi Anemia across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

It comprises of detailed profiles of Fanconi Anemia therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details

Detailed Fanconi Anemia Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Fanconi Anemia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Fanconi Anemia (Fanconi hypoplastic anemia, Fanconi pancytopenia, Fanconi panmyelopathy)

2.1. Fanconi Anemia Disease Overview

2.2. Fanconi Anemia History

2.3. Fanconi Anemia Symptoms

2.4. Fanconi Anemia Causes

2.5. Fanconi Anemia Pathophysiology

2.6. Fanconi Anemia Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Fanconi Anemia Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Treatment Guidelines



4. Fanconi Anemia - An Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Fanconi Anemia companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Fanconi Anemia Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Fanconi Anemia Acquisition Analysis

4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

4.2.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

4.2.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

4.2.5. Assessment by MOA

4.2.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA



5. Fanconi Anemia Pipeline Therapeutics

5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

5.1.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

5.5. Inactive Products



6. Fanconi Anemia - Products Analysis

6.1. Product Profiles

6.1.1. RP-L102- Rocket pharma

6.1.1.1. Product Description

6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview

6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action

6.1.1.2. Research and Development

6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description

6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results

6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View

6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities

6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary

6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table

6.1.2. BPX-501- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals



7. Recent Technologies



8. Fanconi Anemia Key Companies

8.1. Abeona Therapeutics

8.2. Rocket Pharmaceuticals

8.3. CIEMAT

8.4. BioLineRx

8.5. Foresee Pharmaceuticals

8.6. Novartis

8.7. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals



9. Fanconi Anemia Key Products

9.1. Research programme: rare haematological disorder gene therapies

9.2. Research programme: gene therapies

9.3. RP L101

9.4. RP L102

9.5. Motixafortide

9.6. FP 045

9.7. Eltrombopag

9.8. BPX-501 T cells



10. Dormant and Discontinued Products

10.1. Dormant Products

10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

10.2. Discontinued Products

10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



11. Fanconi Anemia - Unmet Needs



12. Fanconi Anemia - Future Perspectives



13. Appendix



