Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Adaptive Digital Technologies, Ceva and Fortemedia Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market (2021-2026) by Component, Application & Microphone Solution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market is estimated to be USD 1.38 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.89 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23%.



Far-field speech and voice recognition is a technique used in machines that allows humans to engage with the machine using human language. These devices use a microphone array to detect the user's speech even in noisy environments, and they are capable of identifying voices within a range of 1 to 10m. Technologies such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, increasing the global demand for voice-controlled smart speakers.



The fast advancement of deep learning, artificial intelligence (A.I.), and machine learning (MI) technologies have accelerated the use of smart devices across several sectors. As a result of the deployment of sophisticated technologies, the market for far-field speech and voice recognition systems has grown. Furthermore, industry heavyweights like Texas Instruments and Qualcomm are significantly spending in R&D to increase the quality of far-field recognition. Improving the performance and efficiency of smart devices is expected to drive market growth in the future years.

The market for far-field speech and voice recognition systems is driven by factors such as the rising impact of front-end hardware components on speech and voice recognition accuracy and the rise of voice control-based smart speakers. The increasing deployment of far-field speech recognition systems in smart home devices and in-vehicle entertainment systems creates significant market development potential.



However, accuracy difficulties with far-field speech and voice recognition systems in loud and hostile situations may limit market expansion.



The global far-field speech and voice recognition market is segmented further based on Component, Application & Microphone Solution, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cirrus Logic, Fortemedia, Knowles Corporation, Meeami Technologies, Qualcomm, Sensory, Synaptics, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

