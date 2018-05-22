Global Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) Market 2018-2022: Increased Availability of Equipment with Access to Real-Time Data

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global farm automated weather stations (AWS) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased availability of equipment with access to real-time data. Due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and Internet penetration, users can access the data generated by farm AWS using smartphones and smart devices. As farm AWS can transfer data to smart devices over cellular communication technologies, users can access real-time weather data.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for weather monitoring due to climatic changes. Optimum weather and climate are integral in producing high and quality agricultural yield. Changes in atmospheric CO2, temperature, and wind speed may hamper the agricultural production. Also, global warming has increased the ocean or seawater temperature.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is possibilities of inaccurate forecasts. The main objective of AWS is to collect, store, and analyze data related to weather conditions for better decision-making in farming. For analyzing data, computer algorithms are applied to huge sets of data collected from AWS.
Key vendors
- Cimel Electronique
- Davis Instruments
- Delta-T Devices
- Environmental Measurements Limited (EML)
- Optical Scientific
- Vaisala
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Battery-based farm AWS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cable-based farm AWS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased availability of equipment with access to real-time data
- Access to cloud-based equipment
- Availability of multilevel farm AWS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cimel Electronique
- Davis Instruments
- Delta-T Devices
- Environmental Measurements Limited (EML)
- Optical Scientific
- Vaisala
PART 15: APPENDIX
