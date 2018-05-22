Global Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) Market 2018-2022: Increased Availability of Equipment with Access to Real-Time Data

The global farm automated weather stations (AWS) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Farm Automated Weather Stations (AWS) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased availability of equipment with access to real-time data. Due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and Internet penetration, users can access the data generated by farm AWS using smartphones and smart devices. As farm AWS can transfer data to smart devices over cellular communication technologies, users can access real-time weather data.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for weather monitoring due to climatic changes. Optimum weather and climate are integral in producing high and quality agricultural yield. Changes in atmospheric CO2, temperature, and wind speed may hamper the agricultural production. Also, global warming has increased the ocean or seawater temperature.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is possibilities of inaccurate forecasts. The main objective of AWS is to collect, store, and analyze data related to weather conditions for better decision-making in farming. For analyzing data, computer algorithms are applied to huge sets of data collected from AWS.

Key vendors

Cimel Electronique

Davis Instruments

Delta-T Devices

Environmental Measurements Limited (EML)

Optical Scientific

Vaisala

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Battery-based farm AWS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cable-based farm AWS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased availability of equipment with access to real-time data

Access to cloud-based equipment

Availability of multilevel farm AWS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cimel Electronique

Davis Instruments

Delta-T Devices

Environmental Measurements Limited (EML)

Optical Scientific

Vaisala

PART 15: APPENDIX



