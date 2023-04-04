Global Farm Equipment Rental Market Report 2023: Growing Need for Renting Various Self-propelled Machines to Mitigate Financial Constraints Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Equipment Rental Market by Equipment Type, Drive, Power Output and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global farm equipment rental market size reached US$ 52.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 72.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

AGCO Corporation

Deere & Company

Escorts Limited

Flaman Group of Companies

Friesen Sales & Rentals

& Rentals Messick Farm Equipment Inc.

Pacific Ag Rentals

Pacific Tractor & Implement

Premier Equipment Ltd.

The Pape Group Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc. and Tractors

Farm Equipment Limited

Farm equipment rental represents a business model and agreement that involves selling, renting, and leasing various agricultural tangible tools and self-propelling equipment to licensed customers at inexpensive rates for a specific duration. It includes tractors, harvesting machines, mower conditioners, tillage systems, rotary tillers, fertilizers, and herbicides as standard components.

To attain these products, a rental contract with specified conditions and regulations is signed by both parties. Farm equipment rental helps minimize overhead charges by relinquishing upfront investments, reduces unwarranted maintenance costs, and provides access to advanced agricultural machines.

Apart from this, farm equipment rental offers high-performance tools on a contractual basis, allows product testing, improves agriculture procedures, and enables instrument usage in short-term projects to satisfy temporary farming needs. Consequently, the service is used in plowing, cultivating, sowing, and fertilizing applications.



The increasing trend of mechanization in the agricultural sector and the growing need for renting various self-propelled machines to mitigate financial constraints and burdens from farmers are primarily driving the market growth.

In line with this, the shifting consumer inclination toward renting farm equipment over purchasing several machines to gain profits by excluding maintenance costs and promoting better crop harvesting is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the escalating requirement for staple crops due to fueling food scarcity has prompted governments to provide subsidiaries and advanced farming equipment at cost-effective prices, which is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the advent of high horsepower (HP) tractors for farming in dry soil conditions and the availability of harvesting, pest control, planting, and spraying fertilizers and insecticides are impelling the market growth.

Apart from this, significant enhancements in the agricultural sector, the large-scale uptake of rental equipment in crop cleaning and threshing activities, and the shortage of skilled labor are positively stimulating the market growth.



