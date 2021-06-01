FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 6294 Companies: 78 - Players covered include AGCO Corporation; Argo Tractors S.p.A.; CLAAS KGaA mbH; CNH Industrial N.V.; CNH Industrial Ã–sterreich GmbH (Steyr Traktoren); Deere & Company; Escorts Limited; Kubota Corporation; Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.; SDF S.p.A.; Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Power Output (Upto 30HP, 31HP to 100HP, 101HP to 200HP, and Above 200 HP); Drive Type (Two Wheel Drive (2WD), and Four Wheel Drive (4WD)) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russian Federation; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Farm Tractors Market to Reach $85.5 Billion by 2026

Tractors hold a pivotal role in farm mechanization and allow farmers to boost productivity and overall yields. Tractors represent the largest segment of the global agricultural equipment market. Considered as the 'workhorses' of agriculture, tractors are the most versatile of equipment used in farming. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Farm Tractors estimated at US$66.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Tractors Upto 30 HP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$62 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in Tractors in the 31 HP to 100 HP segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.8% share of the global Farm Tractors market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.3 Billion in 2026

The Farm Tractors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The continuously growing demand for quality and safe food products is creating a pressing need for adoption of advanced agriculture machinery, including tractors. The farm tractors market is also gaining from favorable credit facilities for farmers, allowing them to invest in high-end agricultural machinery to push up farm production. Another factor that is bolstering the market growth is shorter tractor replacement cycle, which has dropped from nearly 12 years to 8 years in the recent years, creating high demand for farm tractors. In the present scenario, India offers the best growth opportunities for manufacturers as good monsoons and crops, as well as government push towards increased mechanization through subsidies expected to result positive results in terms of both volumes and value. In addition, the trend towards higher powered tractors also increases average realizations per equipment, driving topline as well as the bottom-line. Similarly, China is witnessing a growing market for larger tractors and declining sales of small tractors, resulting in better average prices.

Tractors in the 101 HP to 200 HP Segment to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2026

In the global 101 HP to 200 HP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

