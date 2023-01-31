Global Fashion Collective To Present Nine Hot Emerging Designers for February 2023 NYFW

Collective Spotlights International Fashion for Fall/Winter 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fashion Collective (GFC) (https://www.globalfashioncollective.com/) announced today the designers and show times for their upcoming New York Fashion Week Collective. The collective will feature three fashion shows separated into Innovative, Contemporary, and Evening Wear categories on February 12th, 2023, at an invite-only location in Brooklyn, NY 11201. Year after year, the Global Fashion Collective has become a staple on the international fashion week circuit. February 2023 will be the organization's ninth season producing their NYFW collective with additional support from IMG as one of their esteemed calendar shows on NYFW The Shows 2023. Sponsors for the Global Fashion Collective FW/23 events include Bully Blocker, Goldwell, Varis, New York Makeup Academy, and Citypoint.

Global Fashion Collective Designers

The Global Fashion Collective NYFW FW2023 will include nine emerging designers with unique stories and inspirations. From the designers behind AMBERGLEAM, who produce unique pieces with the idea that clothes can be shared regardless of gender or age. To the 1999 Japanese-born brand Victoria Maiden. A line categorized as Lolita fashion and known for its beautiful it is known for its beautiful silhouettes and has a reputation for being not only "Kawaii" but also adding elegant and coquettish elements to complete the Fashion aesthetic for adults.

The Global Fashion Collective NYFW Schedule for each designer is as follows:

Global Fashion Collective I (Innovative) 1 PM

Global Fashion Collective II (Contemporary) 4 PM

Global Fashion Collective III (Evening Wear) 6:30 PM

"Our vision with every GFC production is to create a deep and meaningful impact and promote diversity in our audiences and the industry," states Global Fashion collective Creator & Founder Jamal Abdourahman. "The collections presented this season come from outstanding emerging designers, all exceptionally expressive and dynamic in their design choices. We are elated to bring such a unique collective to NYFW Fall/Winter 2023."

In 2017, Vancouver Fashion Week launched Global Fashion Collective (GFC) to further propel the global exposure of its most promising designers by producing shows at New York Fashion Week, Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, and Paris Fashion Week. Global Fashion Collective creates an exclusive network for designers to network, connect, and showcase their work. Notable designers that have previously shown with the collective include but are not limited to OZLANA , AyLelum , Carlton Jones, and WooleeX . The brand has expanded the platform to London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week and is exploring further outreach to Monterey, Mexico, within the near future.

For media requests, please submit a press access request via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFCNYFW2023. For sponsorships, celebrity access, and all other inquiries contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

About Global Fashion Collective

Launched in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Global Fashion Collective's mission is to accelerate designer development by producing innovative runway showcases globally in fashion capitals to increase their international media visibility and expand new market opportunities for their show's participating designers. As the sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, which has been producing shows since 2001, GFC works with a wide range of international designers at all runway shows. After showcasing in Paris, New York, and Tokyo, the Collective plans to expand its reach with upcoming shows in London and Milan for 2023. Global Fashion Collective aims to grow to be the industry leader in providing collective shows worldwide.

Media Contact: Monique Tatum

BPM-PR Firm: Fashion & Events Division

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

SOURCE Global Fashion Collective