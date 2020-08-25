Global Fashion Designer Esther Perbandt Signs With Live Video Platform VIDSIG to Support Dress For Success

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, one-to-one celebrity video platform VIDSIG announced today that global fashion designer Esther Perbandt, a star on Amazon Prime's hit series Making the Cut, would be teaming up to support Dress for Success International.

"People around the world are craving human connections and VIDSIG is providing a way for artists and others to do that on a very easy platform," stated Perbandt. "I've had so many amazing young women reach out with wonderful messages of how my story and designs have inspired them, and I feel that now especially is the time to connect with them live and to support such a wonderful charity."

Perbant's popularity soared during Making the Cut as her designs landed her as a finalist on the highly watched Amazon Prime series. Since then, the worldwide demand for her garments and her time has grown exponentially.

"Esther's talent, which has been seen by millions, is very special," stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer for VIDSIG. "To provide the global video platform that allows her to conveniently connect emotionally with her fans and to support Dress for Success International speaks to the core of what VIDSIG is about, and we're honored to have such an exceptional artist on VIDSIG.com."

Fans and followers of Perbandt can connect live with her by visiting VIDSIG.com and selecting available time slots. Demand for Perbandt's live sessions has been heavily anticipated and will be open to fans beginning midnight on August 25th, 2020.

Visit https://vidsig.com/ to learn more.

