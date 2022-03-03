Global Fast Food Market Size Worth $998 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.6% CAGR,(Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Fast-Food Market size was valued at $647.7 billion in 2021 and is likely to surpass $998 billion by the end of 2028 with a compound annual rate of 4.6% over the forecast years. The report facilitates in-depth insights on the key growth drivers, emerging trends, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global market. Furthermore, investor and stakeholder space is well elaborated in the repertoire.

Read Market Research Report "Fast Food Market By End-User (Quick-Service Restaurants And Fast-Casual Restaurants), By Product (Seafood, Latin American Food, Chicken, Sandwich, Pasta, And Pizza), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

Fast foods are an alternative to homemade food. It is served in a large number of quick-service restaurants, hotels, and street vendor shops. These are largely manufactured with the help of pre-cooked ingredients, so it consumes less time to cook when compared to other meals. Burgers, sandwiches, and noodles are some of the popular fast food options. Suppliers are lately innovating new food options with the help of meatloaf, onion, bacon, cheese, and other ingredients to capture a larger customer base. Fast food was developed by manufacturers as a key marketing strategy to capture a huge population of travelers and busy commuters who cannot afford to wait in hotels for their meals.

Fast Food Market: Overview

The global fast-food market is gaining immense traction among consumers due to the worldwide rise of the consumer foodservice sector. Fast food refers to the food items prepared in advance in a short period of time at street vendors, shops, or quick-service restaurants. They are majorly prepared with the help of pre-cooked ingredients and take comparatively lesser time to complete. There are a large number of fast-food options available in the market, including fries, noodles, pizza, sandwiches, burgers, and many others which cover other protein-based product options like venison, beef, and others. Fast food is an innovative market strategy to serve the growing number of busy travelers, wage workers, and commuters who do not have enough time to wait and get their meals at the hotel and dine out restaurants.

Fast Food Market: Growth Drivers

The global fast-food market is likely to grow exponentially due to the growing spending power of consumers all across the world. The food delivery applications are increasingly expanding the scope and influence in the market. Restaurants and hotels with quick services are growing in number. However, this growth can be attributed to the rapid globalization, industrialization, and urbanization in the market. Additionally, the transforming eating habits and shifting consumer preferences towards tasty food is likely to further complement the demand. Therefore, all these emerging landscapes are likely to augment the growth of the global market exponentially in the forthcoming years. Manufacturers are trying to expand the marketplace by innovating healthy fast food options that aid in weight loss with the right proportion and combination of other foods. Moreover, the growing demand for fast food deliveries by different end-users like resorts, full-service restaurants, and others are further promoting the growth.

Fast Food Market: Restraints

Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant transformation in the eating habits of people has been observed. Many people nowadays are looking for healthier alternatives to fast food options, therefore it is likely to impede the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Fast Food Market: Opportunities

The growing working women population globally is one of the key factors creating lucrative growth opportunities in the global market. The high employment rate makes it difficult for them to cook meals along with their hectic daily job. Therefore, the trend of on-the-go fast food meals is much in popularity, particularly in regions like South Africa and China.

Fast Food Market: Challenges

There is a high demand for different varieties of food in the market. People are becoming very specific regarding their requirements, therefore global manufacturers are required to come up with frequent product innovations to retain their customers, which in turn has emerged as a big challenge in the global market.

Fast Food Market: Segmentation

The global fast-food market can be segmented into end-user, product type, and region.

By end-user, the market can be segmented into quick-service restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, and others.

By product, the market can be segmented into seafood, Latin American food, chicken, sandwich, burger, pasta, pizza, and others.

Recent Developments:

India's first plant protein-based product – "The Unthinkable Pizza," was launched in December 2020 by Domino's Pizza. It is a vegetarian pizza made completely of plant-based proteins offering the sensory properties of chicken.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) announced the acquisition of Dynamic Yield in March 2019 .

Regional Landscape:

North America accounts for the largest share in the global market due to the high women's employment rate. Additionally, the growing popularity of fast food among millennials and the young generation is likely to further boost the growth of the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 647.7 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 998 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.6% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Doctor's Associates, Inc., Inspire Brands, Inc., Yum Brands Inc., Restaurant Brands International, Inc., McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group, Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., Domino's Pizza, Inc., and Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1172

Global Fast-Food Market is segmented as follows:

Fast Food Market: By end-user Outlook (2022-2028)

Quick-service restaurants

Fast-casual restaurants

Fast Food Market: By product Outlook (2022-2028)

Seafood

Latin American food

Chicken

Sandwich

Burger

Pasta

Pizza

Fast Food Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Fast-Food Market:

Doctor's Associates, Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Yum Brands Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

McDonald's

Jack in the Box Inc.

Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC.

Others.

