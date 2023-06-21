Global FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming) Market Report 2023: United States will Add Nearly $6 billion Between 2022 and 2028 - or Half of the World's $12 Billion Additional Revenues

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Jun, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global FAST Forecasts" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global FAST revenues for TV series and movies will reach $18 billion in 2028, triple from $6 billion in 2022.

The US will contribute 55% to the 2028 total; down from 67% in 2022. The US will add nearly $6 billion between 2022 and 2028 - or half of the world's $12 billion additional revenues.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at the publisher, said: "The FAST market by platform will remain fragmented. Pluto TV, Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus will account for half the global total by 2028."

Pluto TV will continue its international expansion. Its global revenues will reach $4.2 billion by 2028, quadruple from $1.1 billion in 2022.

FAST revenues are defined as advertising from online linear channels. FAST revenues form part of our overall AVOD revenues.

Who should read this report?

Job Functions:

  • Corporate development
  • Strategy
  • Analyst
  • Researcher

Types of Companies:

  • Content owners
  • Broadcasters
  • SVOD platforms
  • AVOD platforms
  • Telcos
  • Pay TV operators
  • TV equipment manufacturers
  • Banks - Media analysts
  • Consultancies - media analysts
  • Satellite operators

Key Topics Covered:

This PDF and Excel report contains extensive coverage of the FAST sector (TV episodes and movies only).

Based on December 2022 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

  • Executive Summary.
  • FAST revenue estimates for Pluto TV, Roku TV Channel, and Samsung TV Plus (2020-2028) - globally and for the top 15 countries.
  • FAST forecasts (2020-2028): globally and for 15 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, UK, USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zzh5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Vertical - Specific Software Market Report 2023: Adoption of 5G Technology Bolsters Growth

Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2023: Gain a Detailed Understanding and Analysis of How and Why Companies Enter Partnering Deals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.