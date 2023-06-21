Global FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming) Market Report 2023: United States will Add Nearly $6 billion Between 2022 and 2028 - or Half of the World's $12 Billion Additional Revenues

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global FAST Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global FAST revenues for TV series and movies will reach $18 billion in 2028, triple from $6 billion in 2022.

The US will contribute 55% to the 2028 total; down from 67% in 2022. The US will add nearly $6 billion between 2022 and 2028 - or half of the world's $12 billion additional revenues.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at the publisher, said: "The FAST market by platform will remain fragmented. Pluto TV, Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus will account for half the global total by 2028."

Pluto TV will continue its international expansion. Its global revenues will reach $4.2 billion by 2028, quadruple from $1.1 billion in 2022.

FAST revenues are defined as advertising from online linear channels. FAST revenues form part of our overall AVOD revenues.

Key Topics Covered:

This PDF and Excel report contains extensive coverage of the FAST sector (TV episodes and movies only).

Based on December 2022 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

Executive Summary.

FAST revenue estimates for Pluto TV, Roku TV Channel, and Samsung TV Plus (2020-2028) - globally and for the top 15 countries.

FAST forecasts (2020-2028): globally and for 15 countries: Australia , Brazil , Canada , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , Mexico , Netherlands , South Korea , Spain , Sweden , UK, USA

