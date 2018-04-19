Global Fatigue Testing Machine Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Gigacycle Fatigue Tests, Development of Materials with Higher Fatigue Life Cycles & New Standards in Testing

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Fatigue Testing Machine Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fatigue testing machine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Fatigue Testing Machine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for fatigue testing machine from automotive industry. The automotive sector uses many materials such as rubber, plastic, metals, and alloys to produce vehicles. All these materials undergo multiple cycles of loading and stresses. These steps may damage or fail the material. Therefore, to determine the durability of materials, fatigue testing machines are used. These machines are essential in the automotive industry to estimate the fatigue life of production materials. These machines are pivotal for production.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of materials with higher fatigue life cycles. The fatigue life of materials ranges from a low number of cycles that is 10 and goes up to thousands based on the type of materials. There are only few materials that have high life cycles. Therefore, there are very few fatigue testing machines to check the fatigue life of such materials.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low data accuracy due to high level of background variation. Fatigue testing is used for validation of the new product designs and modification of the existing designs, to ensure that the design does not incur fatigue failures. For new designs, it is common to initially test parts at the design stage or the design verification stage. Fatigue testing is also done again at the production stage to make sure the performance of materials has not changed in the entire process.
Key vendors
- ADMET
- Illinois Tool Works
- MTS Systems
- Shimadzu
- Zwick
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Composites industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Medical industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of gigacycle fatigue tests
- Development of materials with higher fatigue life cycles
- New standards in testing
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADMET
- Illinois Tool Works
- MTS Systems
- Shimadzu
- Zwick
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sblnwc/global_fatigue?w=5
