Global Fatty Alcohol Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.97 % during 2018 - 2023

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Fatty Alcohol Market, By Type (Short Chain, Pure & Midcut, Long Chain, Higher Chain), By Application (Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricants, Amines and Others), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and ROW) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, Indonesia and Brazil).



According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global Fatty Alcohol Market: Analysis By Type (Short Chain, Pure & Midcut, Long Chain, Higher Chain), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023 – By Region (N. America, APAC, Europe, S. America, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil)" global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.97 % during 2018 – 2023.



The segment of Long Chain witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising consumption of Fatty Alcohol by end user industries especially by Soaps & Detergent industry. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the global Fatty Alcohol market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include growing application of Fatty Alcohol in Soaps & Detergent industry along with Personal Care industry. Surging economy, net disposable income coupled with growing awareness and penetration of end use products is further expected to support market growth.



The report titled "Global Fatty Alcohol Market: Analysis By Type (Short Chain, Pure & Midcut, Long Chain, Higher Chain), By Application, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023 – By Region (N. America, APAC, Europe, S. America, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Fatty Alcohol Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Fatty Alcohol market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Fatty Alcohol Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Fatty Alcohol Market – Size and Growth

• By Type – Short Chain, Pure & Midcut, Long Chain and Higher Chain

• By Application - Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricants, Amines and Others

Regional Markets – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and ROW (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Fatty Alcohol Market – Size and Growth

• By Type – Short Chain, Pure & Midcut, Long Chain and Higher Chain

• By Application - Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricants, Amines and Others

Country Analysis - U.S, Canada, Mexico, U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, Indonesia and Brazil

• Fatty Alcohol Market – Size and Growth

• By Application - Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricants, Amines and Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – KAO Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK), Sasol, Godrej Industries Limited, Musim Mas Holdings, Emery Oleochemicals, Procter & Gamble, VVF Ltd , Royal Dutch Shell PLC



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



