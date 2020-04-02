Global Fatty Amines Sector Insights, 2018-2027: A $5.57 Billion Opportunity Assessment

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Fatty Amines market accounted for $2.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.57 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising demand from the agriculture sector, a vast set of applications across a number of industries and increasing demand for liquid detergent and fabric softeners. However, the complex production process is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By type, the tertiary segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Tertiary fatty amines, along with their derivatives such as the consequent quaternary ammonium compounds, have a wide range of applications, such as fabric softeners, surfactants, drilling muds, asphalt emulsifiers, and disinfectants/bactericides. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the wide-ranging applications of tertiary amines.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. The presence of a robust automotive manufacturing industry is the prime factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, agricultural dependence of this region will boost the demand for agricultural products that will inadvertently propel the demand for fatty amine based agricultural products in the region. Easy availability of raw materials coupled with the presence of cheap labor is tending the market leaders to shift their manufacturing facilities in emerging economies of the region such as India and China.

Some of the key players in Fatty Amines Market include Wuhan Obayer Science Co LTD, Volant-Chem Corp, Solvay SA, Qida Chemical Co Limited, Procter & Gamble Co, Nouryon, Lonza Group LTD, KAO Corporation, Indo Amines Limited, India Glycols Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Global Amines Company Pte LTD, Evonik Industries AG, ERCA SPA, Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH and Arkema S.A.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Fatty Amines Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Primary

5.3 Secondary

5.4 Tertiary



6 Global Fatty Amines Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anti-Caking Agents

6.3 Chemical Intermediates

6.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.5 Dispersants

6.6 Emulsifiers

6.7 Floatation Agents

6.8 Other Functions

6.8.1 Epoxy Curing Agents

6.8.2 Fabric Softeners

6.8.3 Pigment Wetting Agents

6.8.4 Germicides

6.8.5 Antiseptic Agents



7 Global Fatty Amines Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agrochemicals

7.3 Asphalt Additives

7.4 Chemical Processing

7.5 Chemical Synthesis

7.6 Household

7.7 Oilfield Chemicals

7.8 Personal Care

7.9 Water Treatment

7.10 Other End Users

7.10.1 Paints & Coatings

7.10.2 Household

7.10.3 Building Construction



8 Global Fatty Amines Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Wuhan Obayer Science Co. Ltd.

10.2 Volant-Chem Corp.

10.3 Solvay S.A.

10.4 Qida Chemical Co Limited

10.5 Procter & Gamble Co.

10.6 Nouryon

10.7 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.8 KAO Corporation

10.9 Indo Amines Limited

10.10 India Glycols Limited

10.11 Huntsman Corporation

10.12 Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd.

10.13 Evonik Industries AG

10.14 ERCA S.p.A.

10.15 Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

10.16 Arkema S.A.



