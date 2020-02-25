Global Fatty Esters Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Fatty Esters market worldwide is projected to grow by US$499.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%. GMS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$884.5 Million by the year 2025, GMS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GMS will reach a market size of US$45 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$135.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Fatty Acid Esters & Their Applications - A Snapshot

Developing Economies Drive Momentum in the Global Fatty Esters

Market

Glyceryl Monostearate Leads the Global Fatty Esters Market

Personal Care and Cosmetic Sectors Drive Growth, Food Industry

to Continue Dominance

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fatty Esters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABITEC Corporation (USA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (Singapore)

FELDA IFFCO LLC (USA)

Fine Organics Industries Ltd. (India)

Gattefossé SAS (France)

IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad (Malaysia)

KLK Oleo (Malaysia)

Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)

P&G Chemicals (USA)

PMC Biogenix, Inc. (USA)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Stéarinerie Dubois (France)

Stepan Company (USA)

Subhash Chemical Industries (India)

UNION DERIVAN, S.A. (UNDESA (Spain)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Demand for Personal Care Products & Cosmetics: A Strong

Growth Driver

Personal Care Industry Chooses Multifunctional Ingredients

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Spur Fatty Esters Demand

Market Buoyed by the Fat Replacement Trend

Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Major Influencing Factor

Obesity: Facts & Figures

Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Revival in Automotive Industry to Boost Market Prospects for

Fatty Esters Used as Functional Fluids

Opportunity Indicators

Drug Delivery Application of MCT Oil in the Pharmaceutical

Industry Augur Well for the Market

Animal Feed: A Major End-Use Application

Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Fatty Esters

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME): Superior than Diesel

Biodiesel Gains Market Significance

Challenges Faced by the Biodiesel Industry

Specialty Esters to Drive the Market

Natural Fatty Esters Gain Importance

Bacteria: Novel Sources of Fatty Esters

Red Raspberry Seed Oil Emerging As Omega-3 Fatty Acid Source

New Research Condemns Excess Intake of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fatty Esters Become More Responsible Towards Environment and

End Product Performance

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Fatty Esters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Fatty Esters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: GMS (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: GMS (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: GMS (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: MCT Oil (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: MCT Oil (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: MCT Oil (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: IPP & IPM (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: IPP & IPM (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: IPP & IPM (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Food (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Food (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Food (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Functional Fluids (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Functional Fluids (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Functional Fluids (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fatty Esters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Fatty Esters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Fatty Esters Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Fatty Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Fatty Esters Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Fatty Esters Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Fatty Esters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Fatty Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Fatty Esters Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Fatty Esters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Fatty Esters Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fatty

Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Fatty Esters Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Fatty Esters Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Fatty Esters Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Fatty Esters Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fatty Esters Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Fatty Esters Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Fatty Esters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Fatty Esters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 56: Fatty Esters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Fatty Esters Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Fatty Esters Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Fatty Esters Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Fatty Esters Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Fatty Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Fatty Esters Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Fatty Esters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Fatty Esters Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Fatty Esters Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Fatty Esters Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Fatty Esters Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Fatty Esters Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Fatty Esters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Fatty Esters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Fatty Esters Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Fatty Esters Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Fatty Esters Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Fatty Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Fatty Esters Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Fatty Esters Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Fatty Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Fatty Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Fatty Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Fatty Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Fatty Esters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Fatty Esters Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Fatty Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Fatty Esters Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Fatty Esters Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Fatty Esters Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Fatty Esters Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Fatty Esters Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Fatty Esters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Fatty Esters Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Fatty Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 126: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Fatty Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fatty Esters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Fatty Esters Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Fatty Esters Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Fatty Esters Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Fatty Esters Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Fatty Esters Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Fatty Esters in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Fatty Esters Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Fatty Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 146: Fatty Esters Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Fatty Esters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Fatty Esters Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Fatty Esters Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Fatty Esters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Fatty Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Fatty Esters Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Fatty Esters Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Fatty Esters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Fatty Esters Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Fatty Esters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Fatty Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Fatty Esters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Fatty Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Fatty Esters Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Fatty Esters Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Fatty Esters Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 175: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Fatty Esters Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Fatty Esters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Fatty Esters Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fatty

Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Fatty Esters Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 185: Fatty Esters Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Fatty Esters Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Fatty Esters Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Fatty Esters Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Fatty Esters Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fatty Esters in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Fatty Esters Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Fatty Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Fatty Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 198: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Fatty Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Fatty Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Fatty Esters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Fatty Esters Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Fatty Esters Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Fatty Esters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Fatty Esters Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Fatty Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Fatty Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 112

