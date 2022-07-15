Global Faucet Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Faucet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global faucet market reached a value of US$ 24.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.99% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A faucet refers to a plumbing fixture used for regulating the flow of a liquid or gas from a reservoir. It is usually manufactured using brass, steel, die-cast zinc and chrome-plated plastic and consists of a handle, cartridge, spout, mixing chamber, aerator and an inlet source. Some of the most commonly used faucets include pull-down, pull-out, hands-free, bar, pot and side spray faucets.

Apart from these, single and dual control cartridge faucets are also used for residential applications. Single control variants consist of a metal or plastic core that operates vertically, and the dual control variants operate through a metal ball with spring-loaded rubber seals fitted into the body. These faucets are available in a wide range of colors, styles and finishing that can be customized according to the user requirements



Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the residential sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, with the changing lifestyles and improving standards of living, there is an increasing demand for luxurious and ergonomically designed faucets that are convenient to use and are also aesthetically appealing.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of touch-free, digital and hybrid smart faucets that are equipped with efficiency sensors and temperature gauges, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and the proliferation of online retail channels that provide users with a wide variety of products to choose from, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with increasing product adoption across residential, commercial and hospitality sectors, are anticipated to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being American Standard Brands (Lixil Group), Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation), Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.), Grohe America Inc., Jaquar, Kohler Co., Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Toto Ltd. and Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft



