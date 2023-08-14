Global Faux Finish Coatings Market Share Projected to Cross USD 3,864.39 Million By 2032 | With CAGR: 6.5%: Polaris Market Research

News provided by

Polaris Market Research

14 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Faux Finish Coatings Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Coating Type (Plaster, Metallic, Wall Glazing, and Marbleizing); By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.


"According to research report, the global faux finish coatings market size/share was valued at USD 2,055.79 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 3,864.39 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period."

Report Summary:

Published Date: Aug 23

Number of Pages: 116

Base Year: 2022

Historical Data: 2019-2021

What is Faux Finish Coatings? How Big is Faux Finish Coatings Market Size & Share?

  • Report Overview

Faux finish coatings refer to decorative painting techniques that replicate the appearance of materials such as marble, metal, wood, or stone without actually using those materials. This decorating technique is also known as faux finishing, and it's cheaper than using the materials the paint is trying to mimic. Faux finish is often done on walls and ceilings and sometimes on doors and furniture as well. It adds depth, character, and visual interest to the applied surfaces.

Some common types of faux finishes include color washing, rag rolling, marbleizing, venetian plaster, wall stripes, wood graining, stenciling, antiquing, wood graining, and color wash. Faux finish coatings can be applied using products and tools such as a paint roller, paintbrush, sponge roller, tarp, painter's tape, and ladder or step stool. A surge in demand for artistically appealing interiors and rising popularity for incorporating various decorative elements among consumers is driving the faux finish coatings market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Faux Finish Coatings Market Research Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/faux-finish-coatings-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

  • 2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.
  • 115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).
  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.
  • 2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.
  • Includes Updated List of table & figures.
  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

  • Adicolor Inc.
  • Anvil Paints & Coatings
  • Asian Paints
  • Benjamin Moore
  • Berger Paints
  • Crescent Bronze
  • DuROCK Alfacing International
  • Faux Effects International
  • Modern Masters
  • Multicolor Specialties
  • Old Western Paint
  • Pratt & Lambert Paints
  • Roman Decorating Products
  • The Valspar Corporation

For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/faux-finish-coatings-market/request-for-sample              

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC Here: https://polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2689/2

Faux Finish Coatings Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2032

USD 3,864.39 Million

Market size value in 2023

USD 2,185.09 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

6.5% from 2023 – 2032

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 - 2032

Top Market Players

  • Adicolor Inc.
  • Anvil Paints & Coatings
  • Asian Paints
  • Benjamin Moore
  • Berger Paints
  • Crescent Bronze
  • DuROCK Alfacing International
  • Faux Effects International
  • Modern Masters
  • Multicolor Specialties
  • Old Western Paint
  • Pratt & Lambert Paints
  • Roman Decorating Products
  • The Valspar Corporation

 

Segments Covered

By Coating Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

  • Demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials: The increasing trend of selecting sustainable and environmentally friendly materials is driving the faux finish coatings market demand. Customers can use less natural resources by choosing faux finish coatings. Instead of utilizing genuine wood, stone, or other materials.
  • Preference for marbleizing finish: Rising popularity of marbleizing finishes as an efficient and inexpensive way to obtain a luxurious and elegant look is propelling the faux finish coatings market growth.
  • Adoption of advanced technology: Growing trend of incorporating smart technology into faux finish coatings and the development of smart coatings, which may change color, texture, or transparency in response to several external factors like light, temperature, light, or electric signals. These coatings enable interactive and innovative design possibilities, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the faux finish coatings market.
  • Infrastructure investment and changing consumer preferences: The rising investment for the maintenance and upgradation of aging infrastructure in both developed and developing economies, improvement of people's living standards, ongoing shifts in consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/faux-finish-coatings-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

  • Coating methods and environmental advancements: Introduction of better and more advanced coating methods by manufacturers worldwide is anticipated to create potential growth opportunities for the faux finish coatings market. For instance, in May 2023, PPG announced that the company would assist PPG Advanced Surface Technologies in delivering paint & clear film solutions, notably for automotive & industrial customers. The new range of paint films offers numerous environmental benefits, including lower energy consumption & more unique aesthetic options.
  • Online retail and e-commerce platforms: Increasing development of online retail and e-commerce platforms worldwide enables manufacturers and suppliers of faux finish coatings to fulfill the requirement of a broader customer base. In addition, they can attract customers who prefer the convenience of online shopping or are located in places with limited access to physical stores by developing a strong online presence, offering product information, tutorials, and online purchasing alternatives. These market trends are likely to foster industry expansion.

Segmental Analysis

  • Wall glazing segment held the highest market share in 2022

Based on coating type, wall glazing category witnessed the largest faux finish coatings market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to its high demand across all kinds of industries, including industrial, commercial, and residential. These coating types offer thermal efficiency and have the ability to improve the aesthetic appeal of walls. In addition, the adaptability of wall glazing coating, which enables design inventiveness and can be utilized to enhance the appearance of many architectural styles, from traditional to contemporary, is also projected to accelerate market growth in the upcoming years.

  • Powder-based segment is projected to register significant market share throughout the study period

By technology faux finish coatings market segmentation, a power-based category is anticipated to hold the major revenue share in the coming years due to its various favorable features like high resistance to impact, abrasion, chemicals, and UV radiation, making them appropriate for a number of applications including faux finish coatings, where longevity and durability are crucial. Further, rising technological developments globally have led to the development of advanced powder-based coating formulations.

  • On the basis of furniture, category is predicted to surge significantly during the forecast period

In terms of application, furniture category is anticipated to capture significant growth in the coming years owing to its growing adoption as an effective or affordable alternative to natural materials. Compared to traditional finishes, its application and maintenance is easy. People are looking for furniture that reduces environmental harm because of rising awareness of sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/faux-finish-coatings-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Regional Analysis

  • North America region held the largest revenue share in 2022

By geography, North America witnessed the major share in 2022 in the faux finish coatings market and is expected to retain its dominance during the projected period. This growth can be attributed to the fast growth of the construction sector coupled with rising expenditure on home renovation or remodeling projects across nations like the US and Canada.

Moreover, faux finish coatings market in Asia Pacific is expected to show the most lucrative growth with a healthy share in the coming years due to factors such as rising consumer disposable income, rapid urbanization, increasing change towards sustainable products, rapid growth of the construction industry, and cultural significance. In addition, many government organizations in the APAC region are introducing favorable policies and guidelines to boost sustainable construction practices and eco-friendly products, which is propelling market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Faux Finish Coatings Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Coating Type (Plaster, Metallic, Wall Glazing, and Marbleizing); By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/faux-finish-coatings-market    

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Highlights of The Report

  • All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.
  • An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.
  • Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.
  • It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area's development.
  • The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.
  • A thorough analysis of the market's value chain and assess the effect of Porter's five forces.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the faux finish coatings market report based on coating type, technology, application, and region:

By Coating Type Outlook

  • Plaster
  • Metallic
  • Wall Glazing
  • Marbleizing

By Technology Outlook

  • Water-based
  • Powder-based
  • Acrylic-based
  • Others

By Application Outlook

  • Building & Construction
  • Furniture

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn twitter
Blog: https://www.polarisnewsblog.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

Also from this source

Bio-Magnetic Ear Stickers Market Size Projected to Reach Over USD 2,991.29 Million By 2032, With 5.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Digital Textile Printing Market Size Envisaged to Grow USD 8.46 Billion by 2032, at 13.1% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.