Global Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Current Market Landscape & Therapies Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Fc Fusion Therapeutics Market Report" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies till 2030. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth opportunities for Fc fusion therapeutics, over the next few years. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rate and the annual treatment cost, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Since the approval of Enbrel, a recombinant human tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor-Fc fusion protein (for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis) in 1998, Fc fusion therapies have evolved into a prominent class of therapeutics. Currently, 13 Fc fusion drugs are commercially available, while around 50 molecules are under development for various disease indications.

Some of the Fc fusion therapeutics including Arcalyst (recurrent pericarditis, March 2021), Reblozyl (beta-thalassemia, September 2020) and Eylea (diabetic retinopathy, May 2019) were approved recently. These molecules combine the beneficial pharmacological properties of biologically active ligands with the properties of the crystallizable fragment (Fc) domain of an immunoglobulin G (IgG).

It is worth highlighting that these advanced variants of immunoglobulin derived therapeutic candidates are protected from lysosomal degradation once they are taken up by endothelial cells and later released back into the bloodstream by binding of the Fc-fragment to FcRn receptors present in endosomes. This prolongs the exposure of the pharmacologically active moieties to the target tissue thereby, increasing their therapeutic efficacy.

Given their ability to extend the serum half-life of biologically active proteins, these disease-modifying interventions find applications across different therapeutic areas (including but not limited to oncological disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, rare genetic disorders).

Presently, several drug developers are actively engaged in the development of novel Fc fusion therapies with enhanced efficacy. The research in this field is focused on improving the stability and solubility of pharmacologically active moiety, thereby, improving its therapeutic potential.

Further, several big pharma players have demonstrated interest in Fc fusion therapeutics and are investing both time and capital in this domain. The activity in this segment of the industry has also attracted the attention of both private and public sector investors/investment funds, which have extended financial support to the initiatives of capable developer companies.

Moreover, the market has witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years. Given the ongoing efforts and the encouraging clinical trial results, the Fc fusion therapies market is poised to witness healthy growth as more drug candidates get approved and marketed over the coming decade.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players involved in the development of Fc fusion therapeutics?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on Fc fusion therapeutics?

Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants for Fc fusion therapeutics?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders in the development of Fc fusion therapeutics?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of Fc fusion therapeutics, providing information on phase of development (marketed, clinical and pre-clinical) of lead candidates, type of fusion molecule (antibody based, cytokine based, enzyme based, growth factor based, peptide based, receptor ECD based and others), target gene, therapeutic area(s), target disease indication(s), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy), route of administration (intravenous, intravitreal, oral and subcutaneous) and dosing frequency. In addition, the chapter includes information on the drug developer(s), highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of key players involved in the development of Fc fusion therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various Fc fusion therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, study design, type of masking, type of intervention model, emerging focus area, leading industry sponsors/collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), popular indications, popular interventions and regional distribution of trials.

A study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in conducting projects related to Fc fusion therapeutics, between 2010 and 2021 (till May), including analyses based on several relevant parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code and emerging focus areas. In addition, it highlights the popular NIH departments, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants awarded).

A detailed review of close to 1,135 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to Fc fusion therapeutics, which have been published between 2010 and 2021 (till August). It discusses the trends across parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus areas, target therapeutic area, leading authors, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain).

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed/granted related to Fc fusion therapeutics, since 2018. It includes information on various parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, geographical location/patent jurisdiction, patent age, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, and the leading/academic players (in terms of number of patents filed). In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

An analysis of the partnerships established between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2016-2021 (till August), covering product development and commercialization, R&D agreements, mergers/acquisitions, clinical trial agreements, and other relevant types of deals.

A case study on the Fc protein engineered and glycoengineered antibodies that are either marketed or being developed based on multiple of relevant parameters, such as phase of development, target disease indication, therapeutic area, type of Fc engineering, impact of Fc engineering, route of administration, and type of therapy. It also highlights the players involved in the development of these Fc protein and glycoengineered antibodies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa7as1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

