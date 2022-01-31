Global Feature On-demand (FoD) Business Models for Connected Services Markets Report 2021-2025 with Case Studies for Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Skoda, Tesla & VW

Jan 31, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Feature On-demand (FoD) Business Models for Connected Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers the revenue generated by each service and the total revenue from all services combined for 2020 (base year) and the forecast revenue till 2025.
On-demand business model in the automotive industry is revolutionizing the way customers subscribe to a particular service offered by the OEMs. This allows the customer to activate or deactivate a service according to their regional or custom requirements.
The subscription offered by auto makers can be on a monthly, yearly, one-time payment, and also on an hourly basis. This business model enables OEMs to monetize and increase their revenue from the connected services that are being offered by them.
Currently, most of the premium OEMs offer services on subscription basis, with the trend slowly picking up with volume OEMs. This study captures all the services offered by various OEMs through the on-demand business model and also the price at which they are being offered in 2020 (base year).
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the growth opportunities for OEMs in the FoD market?
- What are the drivers and restraints in the FoD market?
- How are the types of services offered through FoD distributed across OEMs?
- What is the revenue share of each service offered through FoD for the next 5 years compared to 2020 (base year)?
- Who are the main participants/OEMs that offer FoD?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Feature on Demand (FoD) Services
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Feature on Demand (FoD) Services Scope Analysis
- Transition from Hardware to Software Business
- Shifting Customer Trends Supporting Newer Business Models
- Car of Future Approach
- Value Creation through Lifecycle
- Extent of Features and Services on Demand in the Future
- Definitions and Segmentation of FoD Services
- Feature on Demand Services Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for FoD Services
- Key Growth Metrics for FoD Services
- Growth Drivers for Feature on Demand Services
- Growth Restraints for Feature on Demand Services
3. Key Trends and Technologies
- Tentative Feature on Demand Services
- Technology Prerequisites for On-demand Business
- Changing Definition of Connectivity - FoD Lessons from Tesla
- Impact of Connectivity
- Effect of Connectivity in Futuristic Business Models
- Evolution of E/E Architecture
- Service-oriented Business Calls For Redefining E/E Architectures
- Maturity of Functional Domains for Functions on Demand
- Case Study - VW
- OTA Trends Affecting FoD Adoption
- OTA Phases and OEM Strategies
- OTA Updates by Automakers (Europe)
- Summary of Automaker OTA Activities
- Case Study - Tesla OTA Strategy Examples
- Business Model Shifts - Recommendations to Automakers
- FoD Access Types and Delivery
- In-Vehicle Payment Options - Cards & Digital Wallets
- In-Vehicle Payment - Types of Intermediaries and Services
- Key Business Models in In-Vehicle FoD Payments
- OEM Payment Platform for Purchasing FoD
- Service Provider Payment Platform
- Future Digital Payment Options
- What will be the Future of In-Vehicle Payments?
- Case Study - Tesla In-Car Payments
- Regulatory and Legal Challenges in Implementing FoD
- Key Regulations & Standards to Impact FoD
4. Automaker Portfolios, Global
- Automakers' FoD Strategy Canvas
- Domains Benchmarking, Overall
- Packaging and Pricing Summary
- Probable FoD Features from Automakers from Announcements and Current Offerings
- Audi, FoD Services
- BMW, FoD Services
- Mercedes Benz, FoD Services
- Porsche, FoD Services
- Tesla, FoD Services
- Case Study - Tesla's Location-based Suspension
- Case Study - Tesla OTA Updates
- VW, FoD Services
- Skoda, FoD Services
- Forecast Assumptions
- FoD Services, Percent Penetration Forecast by Services
- Infotainment Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Navigation Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Wi-Fi Hotspot Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Remote Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Safety & Security Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Concierge Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- ADAS & AD Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Convenience Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- EV-specific Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Full Self-driving Service - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Feature on Demand Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- Function on Demand Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
- FoD Services - Revenue Forecast by Pricing Model
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Feature on Demand Services
- Hook Model to Capture Connected Car Customers
- Implications and Recommendations to Automakers
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Feature on Demand to Generate Renewed Interest in Customers in Connected Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Feature on Demand to Drive Monetization Opportunities for OEMs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Feature on Demand to Drive Opportunities for Various Payment Gateways
6. Next Steps
