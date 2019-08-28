Global Feed Acidifiers Market is Expected to Reach $5.35 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Feed Acidifiers Market is accounted for $2.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Yara International Asa, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Kemira Oyj, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Novus International, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Corbion Purac, Peterlabs Holding, Anpario plc, Elanco Animal Health, Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Biomin Holding Gmbh, Impextraco Nv, Nutrex Nv, Jefo Nutrition Inc, Trouw Nutrition International B.V, Novozymes Adisseo France S.A.S, Addcon Gmbh, Evialis, Neovia and Pancosma SA.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing consumption of meat and dairy products and rising government aids. However, the increasing cost of feed acidifiers is restraining market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of feed acidifiers to treat animal diseases creates ample growth opportunities for the market.

Acidifiers are known to sustain a small portion of pH in the livestock reducing diseases and improving the homogenous combination of the feed. They are also known to substitute the effects of few medications. Acidifiers are originating to intensify congestion and microbiological balance in the nutrient and digestive tracts of livestock.

By Livestock, the poultry segment has estimated the considerable growth during the forecast period. The production of poultry is becoming more rigorous and vertically incorporated due to uninterrupted technological advancement. Demand for poultry is likely to rise in the future, particularly in developing regions.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period due to better consciousness among consumers about meat quality concerning more meat consumption in the region. Rising necessitate for nutritional feed and ecological animal nutrition products, and management of feed operating price tag are also fuelling the market in this region.

Products Covered:

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Carotenoids

Enzymes

Feed Enzymes

Herbal Products

Microflora Enhancers

Probiotics

Vitamins

Types Covered:

Sorbic Acid

Propionic Acid

Malic Acid

Lactic Acid

Formic Acid

Citric Acid

Other Types

Livestocks Covered:

Ruminants

Poultry

Aquaculture

Swine

Other Livestocks

Forms Covered:

Dry

Liquid

Compounds Covered:

Single Compound

Blended Compound

Applications Covered:

Industrial

Agricultural

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

