Global Feed Amino Acids Market Overview 2021 with Profiles of 56 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 219 Companies

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Amino Acids - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poultry feed constitutes the largest consumer of feed amino acids globally with 2020 consumption volume share of 44.4%, which is slated to compound annually at 6.5% over 2020-2026 in reaching a projected 3.3 million metric tons by 2026.

Swine feed is the second-largest consumer of feed amino acids with a share of 37.1% while Aquafeed is anticipated to register the fastest similar period CAGR of 9.9% and reach a projected 67 thousand metric tons by 2026.

Amid the impact of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Asia-Pacific region, demand for feed amino acids was sluggish in 2019, where demand in the Asia-Pacific region was flat with a YOY growth of just 0.9%.

A new wave of ASF outbreak in Europe coupled with the global COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the global demand for feed amino acids with a moderate growth confined at 3.9% YOY by volume and just 1.7% YOY by value in 2020.

Research Findings & Coverage

The feed amino acids global market analyzed in this report with respect to product types and animal feed type

Market size is discussed in terms of both volume and value by product types and animal feed type in all major regions/countries

The report briefly explains the feed amino acid types along with the feed types including definitions and processes

Rising Demand for Animal Protein to Aid the Growth of Amino Acids Usage in Compound Feed Production

Burgeoning Opportunities for Amino Acids in High Growth Aquaculture Industry

Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for Amino Acids in the Animal Feed Sector

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 56

The industry guide includes the contact details for 219 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key product types Feed Grade Amino Acids:

L-Lysine

Methionine

L-Threonine

L-Tryptophan

L-Valine

Glycine

Animal Feed types of feed grade amino acids analyzed comprise the following:

Swine Feed

Poultry Feed

Ruminants Feed

Aqua Feed

Other Animal Feed

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the worldwide Feed Amino Acids market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of consumption in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022 while focusing on y-o-y growth rates for 2019-2020 owing to African Swine Fever and COVID-19 impact

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Rising Demand for Animal Protein to Aid the Growth of Amino Acids Usage in Compound Feed Production

Burgeoning Opportunities for Amino Acids in High Growth Aquaculture Industry

Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for Amino Acids in the Animal Feed Sector

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Adisseo France S.A.S ( France )

) Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( United States )

) CJ CheilJedang Corporation ( South Korea )

) Daesang Corporation ( South Korea )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Fufeng Group Company Limited ( China )

) Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Hebei Donghua Chemical Group ( China )

) Linghua Group Limited ( China )

) Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Newtrend Group ( China )

) Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd ( China )

) Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Novus International, Inc. ( United States )

) Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited ( Japan )

) Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. ( China )

KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Metabolic Explorer to Acquire Ajinomoto Europe's Amino Acids Subsidiary

ADM to Stop Dry Lysine Production in 2021

Evonik Concentrates Methionine Production at Three Locations and Ends Production at Wesseling, Germany

Evonik Introduces its Own Guanidinoacetic Acid Product GuanAMINO

Amino GmbH Registers US FDA Drug Master File for its Threonine

ADM Animal Nutrition Launches NutriPassT L Encapsulated Lysine

CJ BIO Successfully Develops the World's First Fermentation Technology for Production of L-Methionine

Russia based Saratov Biotechnologies Starts Construction of L-lysine HCl plant

based Saratov Biotechnologies Starts Construction of L-lysine HCl plant Evonik Resumes Production of Methionine in Antwerp, Belgium

Ajinomoto Plans to Increase Amisoft Amino Acid-Based Surfactants Capacity at its Brazil Plant

Evonik Starts Second Plant for MetAMINO Methionine Production in Singapore

Adisseo Ends Its Ruminant Feed Additives Distribution Agreement with Kemin

Evonik Inks Deal with Halchemix Canada for the Distribution of Mepron Methionine in Canada

ADM Strengthens its Animal Nutrition Business with the Acquisition of Neovia

CJ Cheiljedang to Expand Lysine Production in Brazil

Sumitomo Chemical Commences Production at its New Methionine Plant in Ehime

Zhejiang NHU to Build 250K Tons Methionine Plant in China

Tons Methionine Plant in Evonik Terminates Production of ThreAMINO at Kaba Plant in Hungary

Amino GmbH Establishes Amino Acids Premix Company AMixCo Premix GmbH

Adisseo Acquires Feed Additives Producer Nutriad

ADM Animal Nutrition Introduces PROPLEX T High-Concentrate Protein

Adisseo Commences Construction of 180K Tons/Annum Liquid Methionine Plant in Nanjing , China

Tons/Annum Liquid Methionine Plant in , CJ Bio America to Construct New Threonine Production Line at Fort Dodge Plant

Evonik Partners with Fufeng Group to Produce L-threonine in China

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition North America, Inc. ( United States )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( United States )

) Balchem Corporation ( United States )

) Chattem Chemicals, Inc. ( United States )

) CJ Bio America ( United States )

) Evonik Corporation ( United States )

) GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ( United States )

) Kemin Industries, Inc. ( United States )

) Milk Specialties Global ( United States )

) Novus International, Inc. ( United States )

) Prinova Group LLC ( United States )

) Qualitech, Inc. ( United States )

EUROPE

Major Market Players

Adisseo France S.A.S ( France )

) Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe ( France )

) AminoSib JSC ( Russia )

) Donbioteh LLC ( Russia )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) METabolic EXplorer S.A. ( France )

) Prioskolye CJSC ( Russia )

) Saratov Biotechnologies Limited Liability Company ( Russia )

) Volzhsky Orgsynthese, JSC ( Russia )

ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Baoding Mantong Fine Chemistry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Bluestar Adisseo Nanjing Co. Ltd ( China )

) China BBCA Group Corporation ( China )

) CJ CheilJedang Corporation ( South Korea )

) Daesang Corporation ( South Korea )

) Evonik (SEA) Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Fufeng Group Company Limited ( China )

) Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Hebei Donghua Chemical Group ( China )

) Hebei Huayang Group Co., Ltd. ( CHINA )

) Heilongjiang ChengFu Food Group Co., Ltd ( China )

) Henan HDF Chemical Company, Ltd. ( China )

) Linghua Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) NB Group Ltd ( China )

) Newtrend Group ( China )

) Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd ( China )

) Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co.,Ltd. ( China )

) Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-Tech Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd ( China )

) Shantou Jiahe Biological Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shijiazhuang Shixing Amino Acid Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shijiazhuang Zexing Amino Acid Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Star Lake Bioscience Co., Inc. Zhaoqing Guangdong ( China )

) Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited ( Japan )

) Sunrise Nutrachem Group ( China )

) Vedan International (Holdings) Limited ( Vietnam )

) Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Biology Co., Ltd. ( China )

SOUTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Ajinomoto do Brazil Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda ( Brazil )

) CJ do Brasil Ltda ( Brazil )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg58hp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

