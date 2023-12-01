Global Feed Grade L-Carnitine Industry Report 2023-2030 - Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Grade L-Carnitine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine estimated at US$42.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fermentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$47.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Chemical Synthesis segment is estimated at 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The global feed grade L-Carnitine market in 2022 was characterized by competitive dynamics among key competitors, with their respective market shares highlighted. Market presence ranged from strong to trivial for players worldwide. L-Carnitine's application in poultry breeding was discussed, along with the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming global recession on the industry, particularly in terms of supply chain disruptions.

The report analyzed the pandemic's effects on the feed grade L-Carnitine market and provided insights into its future growth prospects, with a focus on process and application segments, as well as recent market activities driving rapid growth.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Feed Grade L-Carnitine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Importance of L-carotinide in Animal Feed Drives Market Growth

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020

Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Species for 2020

Favorable Animal Feeds Market Prospects Bode Well for Feed Grade-Carnitine Market

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for L-Carnitide as Feed Additives

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth Opportunities in Carotinide Market

Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-a-vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Pork Meat: A Major Market for Animal Feed Additives

Global Pork Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Global Pork Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Beef & Veal: Demand Trends Support Growth in Feed Additives Market

Global Production of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Global Consumption of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Feed Grade-Carnitide Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

