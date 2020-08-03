Global Feed Testing market is expected to reach $4.08 billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Feed Testing Market is accounted for $2.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Feed Testing Market include Adpen Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas SA , Eurofins Scientific, Genon Laboratories Ltd., Institut Für Produktqualitat Gmbh (IFP), Intertek Group Plc, Invisible Sentinel Inc., NSF International, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd, Romer Labs Inc., SGS SA and Silliker Inc.

Rising interest for quality & sustainable animal nutrition products and Increase in demand for inclusion of protein and specific feed additives are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness about animal feed regulations is hampering the market growth.

Feed testing is the method of achieving an appropriate balance among the available feed ingredients. The main purpose of this feed program is to check the contamination level in the feedstock of animals. In order to execute successful feed testing, one needs the information about the nutrient content of the feed ingredients. There are numerous variations in nutrient composition between different feeds.

Based on the livestock, the poultry feed segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the shift in customer purchase pattern towards poultry feed products that have been certified as standard quality by relevant authorities and raise in trends of meat consumption would heavily manipulate the growth rate of the segment over the forecast period.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the outbreak of several diseases that affected the health of animals and humans. Stringent regulations regarding feed testing were implemented by several regulatory bodies such as FDA, FAO, USDA, EUROPA, and EFSA, which made it mandatory for the feed manufacturers to test the quality of their feed ingredients and accordingly label the products.

Livestock's Covered:

Aquafeed

Cattle Feed

Dairy Feed

Equine Feed

Forages

Pets Feed

Poultry Feed

Ruminant Feed

Swine Feed

Types Covered:





Crop Chemicals Testing

Drugs & Antibiotics Testing

Fats & Oils Analysis

Feed Ingredient Analysis

Metal & Mineral Analysis

Mycotoxin Testing

Nutritional Labeling Analysis

Pathogen Testing

Pesticide Residue Analysis

Proximate Analysis



Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

