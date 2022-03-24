Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report 2022: Penetration of International Brands in the Untapped Market has Propelled Demand

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature, Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine hygiene products market was valued at $38.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $68.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Feminine hygiene products are used to maintain personal hygiene during menstruation, to clean vaginal discharge, remove unwanted hair, and keep internal body parts clean. Sanitary pads, tampons, internal cleaners & sprays, panty liners & shields, and disposable razors & blades are collectively termed as feminine hygiene products.

Moreover, these products are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including, online stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and specialty stores. Furthermore, continuous development of online stores is expected to drive the growth of the feminine hygiene products, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.



The increase in consumer awareness and literacy level for maintaining personal hygiene is a major factor that drives the growth of the female hygiene products market across the globe. Moreover, rise in number of working women population across the globe acts as a key driver for the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Furthermore, penetration of international brands in the untapped market has propelled the demand for these products in the market. However, health concerns due to ingredients used in conventional sanitary napkins is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to offer immense opportunities for the market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Multiple advantages of feminine hygiene products to augment market growth

Rising number of working populations

Rising number of hotels & restaurants, schools, and other businesses to augment market growth

Restraints

Low penetration in developing regions

Availability of counterfeit products

Opportunities

Product Innovation

Rapid growth of online retail platforms

Some of the major players include

Edgewell Personal Care Company

First Quality Enterprises

Incorporation

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Essity Aktiebolag)

Unicharm Corporation

Unilever plc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Nature

Disposable

Reusable

By Product Type

Sanitary Pads

Tampons and Menstrual Cup

Panty liners and Shields

Internal cleansers and Sprays

Disposable razors and blade

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/hypermarket

Pharmacy

Online store

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia and New Zealand

and South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

