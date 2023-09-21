Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Reach $36.3 Billion by 2030: Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Choices Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market Forecast to 2030 - Global Analysis by Product Type and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine hygiene products market, valued at USD 26.73 billion in 2022, is on track to reach USD 36.30 billion by 2030, marking a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The market's trajectory is being shaped by the increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and reusable feminine hygiene products, driven by growing sustainability concerns. The non-biodegradability of conventional female hygiene products has raised significant environmental concerns, with millions of menstrual items being flushed down toilets annually, causing a substantial environmental impact.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Awareness of Menstrual Hygiene

Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players

Restraints:

Period Poverty and Social Stigma Associated with Menstruation

Opportunities:

Initiatives by Governments and Organizations

Future Trends:

Rising Adoption of Reusable and Eco-friendly Products

Consumers across the globe are gravitating towards environmentally friendly sanitary napkins, tampons, and panty liners made from natural fibers such as organic cotton, jute, banana fiber, and bamboo. These natural absorbent fibers are biodegradable and have a minimal carbon footprint, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional options.

Moreover, their absorbency and retention properties match those of synthetic superabsorbent polymers (SAP), making them a preferred choice. Companies like Shethinx, Saaltco, and Wearedame are leading the charge in eco-friendly products. Boots, for instance, offers plant-based applicator tampons that are affordable and eco-friendly.

Additionally, there is a growing trend of novel technologies and reusable panty liners and sanitary pads that are impermeable, chlorine-free, and washable. For instance, Zorbies launched washable and reusable incontinence underwear with expanded coverage and absorbency for women in May 2021. Similarly, in December 2022, Trace Femcare introduced Climate Beneficial Cotton and regenerative hemp fiber tampons in response to the plastic pollution issue and global warming concerns caused by nondisposable tampons.

The adoption of reusable and eco-friendly feminine hygiene products is anticipated to drive a new trend in the market during the forecast period.

The feminine hygiene products market is segmented into menstrual care products, cleaning and deodorizing products, and feminine hygiene underwear based on product type. The menstrual care feminine hygiene products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, while the cleaning and deodorizing feminine hygiene products segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on innovative products with clean ingredients that are gentle on sensitive body areas and safe for the skin's natural microbiome. For instance, Wype Ltd launched a gynecologically approved feminine pH hypoallergenic gel containing vitamin E, lactic acid, oats, rose water, and geranium to nourish and moisturize the skin.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2022, with North America projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Indian government's initiative to provide sanitary pads to women, along with a 0% tax rate on sanitary pads, has contributed to increased adoption.

Companies Mentioned:

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corp

Lune Group Oy Ltd

Me Luna GmbH

Mooncup Ltd

Ontex BV

Essity AB

Wuka Ltd

Cotton High Tech SL

The Procter & Gamble Co

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Feminine Hygiene Products Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors/Suppliers

4.3.4 End Consumers



5. Feminine Hygiene Products

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Feminine Hygiene Products Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Feminine Hygiene Products Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022 - 2030

6.2 Feminine Hygiene Products Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Feminine Hygiene Products Market Analysis - Product Type



8. Feminine Hygiene Products Market Analysis - Distribution Channel



9. Feminine Hygiene Products Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Feminine Hygiene Products Market - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles

