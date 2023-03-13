Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Reach $41 Billion by 2030
Mar 13, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Reach $41 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Feminine Hygiene Products estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2022-2030. Sanitary Napkins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tampons & Menstrual Cups segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Feminine Hygiene Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured)
- ALBAAD.com
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kao Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lil-lets Group Limited
- Natracare Bodywise (UK) Ltd.
- PayChest Inc.
- Playtex Products Inc.
- Procter & Gamble
- Rostam Ltd.
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
- THINX Inc.
- Unicharm Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
Feminine Hygiene Products: Providing Care, Convenience,
Comfort, and Empowerment for Women and Girls
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Increasing Awareness among Women about Multiple Alternatives
Focused on Health, Comfort and Convenience: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Quick Facts from Around the World
Comfort Outperforms Price
The Convenience Factor
Physically Active Schedules: A Preferred Lifestyle Choice
Global Market Outlook
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to
Developing Countries
Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales
Momentum
Feminine Hygiene Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Albaad Corporate (Israel)
Rostam Ltd. (Israel)
Edgewell Personal Care Company (USA)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Playtex Products Inc. (USA)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
Lil-lets Group Limited (UK)
Natracare Bodywise (UK) Ltd. (UK)
PayChest, Inc. (USA)
Procter & Gamble (USA)
Fater S.p.A. (Italy)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden)
THINX, Inc. (USA)
Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite the Aging and Declining Menstruating Population,
Innovations Set to Disrupt the Global Feminine Hygiene Market
Startups Develop Enhanced Feminine Hygiene Products
Contribution of New and Existing Players
Innovative Period Care Products Widen their Original Market Niches
Advantages of Innovative Feminine Hygiene Products
Period Tracking Apps: The Future of Period Care Products?
Surging Popularity of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable,
and Organic Products Drive Steady Market Growth
Period Care Products to Become Environmentally Sustainable
Few of the Many Products Based on Natural/Renewable Materials
Traditional Feminine Hygiene Products Found to Contain
Glyphosate, Organic Alternatives Emerge to be Attractive
Tampons Also Go the 'Natural' Way
Conventional Feminine Hygiene Products Gradually Give Way to
Natural Options
Biodegradable, Compostable, and Plastic-Free Products Grow in
Prominence
Focus on Affordability, Accessibility, and Quality Factors
Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Panty Liners
Menstrual Cup, Touted as the Future of Period Protection, Face
Impediments in Mass Adoption
Governmental Support and Favorable Initiatives Benefit Market
Expansion
Focus on Effective and Affordable Products on the Rise
Wyeth?s Drug for Menstrual Suppression: How Safe?
Sanitary Napkins Versus Tampons: The Competition Continues
Key Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption
Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption (Impact on Selection -
Rated on 1 to 10 Scale)
Packaging and Marketing of Tampons
Misconceptions about Tampons
Concerns Related to Anatomy and Tampon Functions
Concerns About Virginity
Online Sales Offers New Avenues of Growth
The Importance of Packaging in the Feminine Hygiene Products
Market
Favorable Demographic, Social and Economic Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New
Advertising Target
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for the Hygiene Market
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Sanitary Napkins Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African
Countries
Innovative Approaches Set to Alter the Landscape
Period-Proof High-Tech Underpants from Thinx
Menstrual Cups with the Potential to Replace Pads and Tampons
The Alicia? Menstrual Pod?
The DivaCup?
Tampon Innovations in Recent Years
pH Adjusting Tampons
Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons
Tampons with a 'Wireless Tampon Signal'
Advanced, Bluetooth Compatible Tampons
Organic Tampons
Lola Subscription Service for Providing Organic Cotton Tampons
Other Tampon Innovations
The Modibodi Underwear for Protection against Leaks
Innovative, Affordable Period Device to Change Way Young Women
Deal with Periods
Select Novel Projects that are Empowering Women and Promoting
Menstrual Health the Sustainable Way
AFRIpads (Uganda)
Lunette (Finland)
Kindara (USA)
NatraCare (UK)
Sustainable Health Enterprises (SHE) (Rwanda)
Flo, an Innovative, Affordable Period Kit for Underdeveloped
Countries (USA)
Saathi Organic Sanitary Pads (India)
The Robin Danielson Act (USA)
Few Futuristic Feminine Hygiene Products
Tampons for Diagnosing Diseases
Tampons for Specifically Detecting Ovarian Cancer
Smart Menstrual Cup
Medication Dispensing Vaginal Inserts
Other Noteworthy Innovations and Advancements over the Years
Leakage Prevention
Variable Flow Management
Thin & Absorbent: The Need of Today's Women
Ultra-thin Products
Self-Adhesive/Beltless Napkin
The Stain-Lock System
Emergence of Scented Products
Flushable & Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins
Feminine Sanitary Products Go Green
