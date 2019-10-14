Global Femtocells Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 13:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Femtocells market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 36%. IU-H, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 38.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, IU-H will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817903/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$113.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$98.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, IU-H will reach a market size of US$95.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 43.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$712.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AirWalk Communications; Analog Devices, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Juniper Networks Inc.; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; NETGEAR, Inc.; Nokia Corporation; Rakon Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; ZTE Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817903/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Femtocells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Femtocells Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Femtocells Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: IU-H (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: IU-H (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: IMS/SIP (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: IMS/SIP (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Consumer (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Consumer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Public Space (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Public Space (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Femtocells Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: Femtocells Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 14: United States Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: United States Femtocells Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Femtocells Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Femtocells Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 18: Canadian Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Canadian Femtocells Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Femtocells
Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Femtocells Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Femtocells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Femtocells Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Femtocells Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: Femtocells Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis
by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Femtocells in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Chinese Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Femtocells Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (
in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 29: European Femtocells Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Femtocells Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Femtocells Market Assessment in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Femtocells Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: European Femtocells Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: French Femtocells Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 36: French Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Femtocells Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Femtocells Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: German Femtocells Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: German Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Femtocells Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: Femtocells Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Femtocells Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Femtocells Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis
by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Italian Demand for Femtocells in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Italian Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Femtocells Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Femtocells Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Femtocells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Femtocells Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 51: Femtocells Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 52: Spanish Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Spanish Femtocells Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Spanish Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Femtocells Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Russian Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Russian Femtocells Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Femtocells Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Femtocells Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 60: Femtocells Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Rest of Europe Femtocells Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Femtocells Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Femtocells Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Femtocells Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Femtocells Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Femtocells Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Australian Femtocells Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 70: Australian Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Femtocells Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Femtocells Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 73: Femtocells Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Indian Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Indian Femtocells Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Indian Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: Femtocells Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Femtocells Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Femtocells Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Femtocells Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Femtocells Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Femtocells Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Femtocells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Femtocells Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Femtocells Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 86: Latin American Femtocells Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Femtocells Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 88: Femtocells Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Demand for Femtocells in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Latin American Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Femtocells Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Femtocells Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 93: Argentinean Femtocells Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 94: Argentinean Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 95: Brazilian Femtocells Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 96: Brazilian Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Femtocells Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Femtocells Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 99: Mexican Femtocells Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 100: Mexican Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Femtocells Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 102: Femtocells Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Femtocells Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin
America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Femtocells Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Femtocells Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Femtocells Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: The Middle East Femtocells Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 108: The Middle East Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 109: The Middle East Femtocells Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: The Middle East Femtocells Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: The Middle East Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 113: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Femtocells
Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 114: Iranian Femtocells Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Femtocells in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Femtocells Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 117: Israeli Femtocells Market Assessment in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 118: Femtocells Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 119: Israeli Femtocells Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 120: Israeli Femtocells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Femtocells Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: Femtocells Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Femtocells in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: Femtocells Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: Femtocells Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Femtocells Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Femtocells Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Rest of Middle East Femtocells Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 130: Rest of Middle East Femtocells Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Femtocells Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Femtocells Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 133: Femtocells Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 134: African Femtocells Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: African Femtocells Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 136: Femtocells Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRWALK COMMUNICATIONS
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
JUNIPER NETWORKS
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.
NETGEAR
NOKIA CORPORATION
RAKON
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817903/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article