Global Fencing Market Forecast 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS

The global fencing market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.18% during the estimated years from 2019 to 2027. The global market generated a revenue of $XX million in 2018 and is expected to amount for $38025 million in revenue terms by 2027. Some of the factors contributing to the surging demand for fences are rising disposable income and thriving construction sector on a global scale.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global fencing market includes several segments, such as application, material, and end-user.The materials used in the production of fences include plastic & composite, metal, concrete, and wood.



Among all the materials, metal captures the largest share of the global fencing market. In revenue terms, the metal fencing market accounted for around 52.11% share in 2018. Steel, aluminum, and ornamental fences are encompassed in the metal segment of fencing market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Based on geography, the global fencing market is analyzed over regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, together with Rest of World.North America region provides a large market for fencing due to numerous conducive aspects of the region.



The rising demand for fencing from residential segment attributes to the mounting growth of fencing market in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The leading companies operating in the global fencing market are Poly Vinyl Creations Inc., Betafence NV (Præsidiad), Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated, Ply Gem Holdings Inc., Gregory Industries, Inc., Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc. (Assa Abloy AB), Allied Tube & Conduit, Bekaert, Associated Materials LLC, CertainTeed Corporation, and Long Fence Company Inc.



