Global Fencing Products Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Smart Fencing Set to Make Big Gains, Virtual Fencing Technology Breakthroughs

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fencing Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fencing Products Market to Reach $49.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Fencing Products estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report focuses on the surge in home renovation activity, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has set the stage for increased demand for Fencing Products. It also highlights challenges, such as a lumber shortage leading to installation logjams.

Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$24.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Wood segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022 and the Competitive Market Presence for select players worldwide in 2022 are discussed, categorizing their presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the Fencing Products market. The report provides a prelude to fencing, introducing the concept, and classifies fencing types. Recent market activity is examined, shedding light on the dynamics of the fencing industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Fencing Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Environmental Concerns Drive Consumers to Focus on Environment-Friendly Fencing Options for Residential Properties

Wood-Plastic Composites Gain Popularity

Latest Design Trends for Fencing Products

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

United States Housing Units Starts:2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Fencing

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Fencing Demand

Growing Interest in Outdoor Living Drives Prospects for Fencing Products

Why Fencing is Gaining Attention among Commercial Businesses

Aluminum Fencing Attracts Attention for Commercial Properties

Fencing Demand Remains Robust in Industrial Environments

Smart Fencing Set to Make Big Gains

Virtual Fencing Technology Breakthroughs

Demand for Plastic Fences on Rise

Plastic Fencing by Material: 2022

Metal Fences Remain a Prominent Segment of Fence Market

Importance of Fencing in Agricultural Farmlands

Best Material Choices for Agricultural Fencing

Farm Size Plays a Critical Role in Fencing

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Consumers Lookout for High Security Fencing Options

Rise in Disposable Incomes Spurs Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 107 Featured)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Certain Teed Corporation

Associated Materials, Inc.

BlueScope Steel Ltd.

Diamond Fence ( Australia ) Pty Limited

) Pty Limited Consolidated Wire Industries Pty., Ltd.

Allied Tube & Conduit

Gregory Industries, Inc.

Cias Elettronica Srl

Ameristar Perimeter Security

Betafence Corporate Services NV

Condor Group

Alumil Aluminium Industry SA (Alumil)

American Fence Company, Inc.

Aluminco S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh3yhl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets