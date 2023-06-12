Global Fermented Ingredients Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand in Cosmetics and Personal Care Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fermented Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fermented ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72 % during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Lonza Group

Ajinomoto Corporation Inc.

BASF SE

Dohler Group SE

Cargill Incorporated

Associated British Foods PLC

Lallemand Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd

Lesaffre

Key Highlights

The global fermented ingredients market is witnessing an upsurge of rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits in the food and beverage, industrial, and personal care sectors. Additionally, significant growth in the animal feed sector and processed food products, in addition to the rising consumer interest in bio-based chemicals, is expected to propel growth in the fermentation ingredient market.

Further, producers of bulk food and feed ingredients, such as amino acids, organic acids, and vitamins, use fermentation as the basis of their production. Modern industrial biotechnology processes use carefully selected and purified microbial cell cultures to produce an ever-increasing variety of ingredients and increase productivity. The feed sector is witnessing a boost in the market studied, significantly driven by rising consumption of meat among consumers, which leads to more livestock rearing in the global market, especially in South America , Asia-Pacific , and other regions.

, , and other regions. Moreover, the demand for cultured dairy products is augmenting globally. This demand is led by new product development, improved taste and versatility, and high marketing support, which are expected to boost the overall fermented ingredients market growth in the coming years. Additionally, introducing an eco-friendly production system from fermentation ingredients manufacturers and advanced technologies in the fermentation process will likely change market dynamics during the forecast period.

Fermented Ingredients Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Fermented Ingredients in Cosmetics and Personal Care

The cosmetics and personal care sector use sufficient bacteria, yeasts, and other fermented ingredients in skincare products to take care of the skin. Fermented ingredients have functional benefits for the overall health of the skin.

The fermentation process increases the level of antioxidants in each ingredient, which helps slow down the skin's aging process. When used in topical skincare, this fermentation process increases the bioavailability of ingredients, which means that they can be absorbed at a deeper level. This is perfect for anyone with dehydrated skin. The fermentation process maintains the integrity of the ingredients.

Most unfermented cosmetics are made by heating a mixed formula of ingredients to a high temperature and then cooling them, which can potentially reduce the effectiveness of the active ingredients.

A fermented ingredient has a more acidic pH, which has a better affinity with the skin (with its naturally acidic pH). In addition, fermented ingredients also have anti-inflammatory properties. The fermentation process makes them rich in enzymes, which are able to soothe and prevent skin inflammation. Further, fermented ingredients in cosmetics and personal care cater to natural, organic, and chemical-free cosmetics, increasing their demand further in the market.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

Consumer interest in the potential health benefits of fermented foods and beverages is increasing as they are becoming aware of the benefits offered by fermented products as it improves the digestive system, which influences immunity and brain functions. Thus, boosting the demand for various fermented ingredients such as amino acids, enzymes, etc.

The amino acid demand in the United States is fueled by increasing consumers' inclination toward high-protein diets for bodybuilding and general well-being. Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), namely valine, leucine, and isoleucine, are increasingly utilized in performance-nutrition solutions.

is fueled by increasing consumers' inclination toward high-protein diets for bodybuilding and general well-being. Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), namely valine, leucine, and isoleucine, are increasingly utilized in performance-nutrition solutions. Further, Canadian consumers prioritize basic dietary habits, such as lowering sugar intake and including natural and functional food. This focus on a healthier diet and current purchasing trends drive the demand for fermented ingredients in Canada .

. The dietary supplement sector of the Canadian marketplace has increasingly incorporated amino acids in its product formulations, targeting consumers looking to boost athletic performance or achieve body composition goals.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Amino Acids

5.1.2 Organic Acids

5.1.3 Polymers

5.1.4 Vitamins

5.1.5 Industrial Enzymes

5.1.6 Antibiotics

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Dry

5.2.2 Liquid

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Food and Beverages

5.3.2 Animal Feed

5.3.3 Pharmaceutical

5.3.4 Industrial Use

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 DISCLAIMER



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cj1s6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets