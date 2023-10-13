Global Ferroelectric Materials Market to Surpass $3.9 Billion by 2027: Driven by Product Innovation and Increasing Use in Electronics and Telecommunications

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferroelectric Materials Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferroelectric materials market is poised for significant growth, with estimates indicating a rise from $2.62 billion in 2022 to $2.86 billion in 2023, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth trajectory is set to continue, with the ferroelectric materials market forecasted to reach $3.92 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 8.2%.

Key industry players in the ferroelectric materials market include Texas Instruments, TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., FMC Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ferro Corporation, Meggitt Sensing Systems, CeramTec, CTS Corporation, Ferrotec Corporation, Piezo Kinetics Inc., Fuji Titanium Industry Co Ltd., PI Ceramic GmbH, Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co, Noliac A/S, TRS Technologies Inc., Sensor Technology Ltd., KCM Corporation, APC International Ltd., Sakai Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Hongwu International Group Ltd., Sparkler Ceramics Pvt Ltd., Smart Material Corporation, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co Ltd., and Shanghai Dianyang Industrial Co Ltd.

Ferroelectric materials, defined as dielectric materials retaining polarization even after removing the applied electric field, are increasingly employed to enhance the output power of energy harvesters.

Key types of ferroelectric materials include barium titanate, lead zirconate titanate, lead titanate, and others. Barium titanate, an inorganic ferroelectric material, is widely used in the production of capacitors, particularly multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). These materials encompass a range of compositions, both inorganic and organic, utilized in applications such as ceramic capacitors, PTC thermistors, and more. They find application across various industries, including electronics, telecommunications, healthcare, automotive, and others.

A prominent trend in the ferroelectric materials market is product innovation, with major companies actively pursuing innovations to maintain their market positions. For instance, in October 2020, researchers from The University of New York and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a novel ferroelectric metamaterial for photopolymerization 3D printing. These metamaterials, modified materials with unique properties not naturally occurring outside of a lab, were used to 3D print a scaffold-supported crystalline lattice made of ImClO4, a transparent material with reprogrammable stiffness. This breakthrough had applications in self-healing and error-correcting 3D printing.

In June 2022, CTS Corporation, a US-based electronic component manufacturing company, acquired Ferroperm Piezoceramics for 525 million Danish Krone ($75 million). This strategic acquisition allows CTS Corporation to diversify its product offering and enhance its position in the market. Ferroperm Piezoceramics, a Denmark-based company, specializes in developing high-performance piezoelectric ceramic components for complex industrial applications.

North America led the ferroelectric materials market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, it encompasses countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The increasing production of electrical appliances and smart devices is expected to drive the ferroelectric materials market. Electrical appliances and smart devices comprise a wide range of products that rely on electricity to perform specific functions or offer convenient features. The use of ferroelectric materials in the production of these appliances and devices enables energy harvesting, touch sensing, and the development of efficient and responsive components, enhancing functionality and the overall user experience.

For example, as of September 2022, Dataconomy Media GmbH reported that by the end of June 2022, the global average was 17.1 connected gadgets and smart home appliances per household, marking a 10% increase over the previous year during the same period. Therefore, the growth in the production of electrical appliances and smart devices is expected to fuel the ferroelectric materials market in the coming years.

The ferroelectric materials market encompasses the sale of equipment and instrumentation, including capacitors, sensors, ultrasound devices, sonar equipment, micro-actuators, and infrared sensors. Values in this market represent 'factory gate' values, indicating the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators to other entities, including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or directly to end consumers. The market value includes related services offered by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues generated by enterprises from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations, and is expressed in terms of currency (in USD unless otherwise specified). The revenues for a specified geography denote consumption values, representing revenues generated by organizations within the specified geography and market, regardless of where they are produced. Revenues from resales along the supply chain, whether further downstream or as part of other products, are not included.

