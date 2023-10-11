Global Fertility Tourism Market Report 2023-2027: Asia-Pacific Leads Fertility Tourism Market Growth with Malaysia in Spotlight

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Tourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility tourism market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2027

The global fertility tourism market is experiencing growth due to several factors. First, the increasing prevalence of infertility, driven by changing lifestyle patterns, obesity, and reproductive disorders, has led to a growing population seeking fertility treatments.

Some Asian countries, including Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Macau, and Hong Kong, have low fertility rates and lack effective fertility treatments, prompting individuals from these regions to travel abroad for treatments.

For example, Malaysia has become a popular destination in the Asia Pacific region for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments due to its high success rate, averaging around 65 percent compared to the world average of 50 percent. Additionally, expanding insurance coverage for IVF procedures, especially for male infertility and ovarian failures, is expected to further boost the fertility tourism market.

The increasing prevalence of obesity is another significant factor contributing to the growth of fertility tourism. Obesity can reduce sperm count in males and cause infertility in females. In regions with lower success rates and higher costs for fertility treatments, individuals are more likely to travel to countries with better success rates and affordable options for treatments.

Sex selection is also driving fertility tourism. Some countries, such as the United States, UAE, Thailand, Italy, and Mexico, offer gender selection options in IVF treatments, attracting individuals seeking this service.

Malaysia currently dominates the global fertility tourism market due to its high success rates in IVF treatments, making it an attractive destination for medical tourists. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the fertility tourism market worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Fertility Tourism Market.

Manchester Fertility Services Ltd

San Diego Fertility Center

Eva Fertility Clinics

The Surrey Park Clinic

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Assisted Reproduction and Gynecology Centre

Sincere IVF Center

Alpha IVF & Women's Specialists

Genesis IVF

Apollo Fertility

Report Scope:

Fertility Tourism Market, By Service:

In-Vitro Fertilization

Artificial Insemination

Others

Fertility Tourism Market, By Application:

Infertility Treatment

Sex Selection

Others

Fertility Tourism Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Finland

Russia

Poland

Bulgaria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

